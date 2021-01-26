PCT LTD Launches New, Interactive Distributor Website and the Engagement of Barwicki Investor Relations to Handle Investor Communications

“We are now up to 21 quality distributors,” commented PCT Corp.’s President William Prince, “improving our sales and marketing reach and bringing our products closer to everyone’s front door.” Prince further stated, “We will be bringing on new distributors and educating the industry on why it is time to make the paradigm shift away from traditional, toxic chemicals and toward the use of Hydrolyte…the environmentally responsible disinfecting product that makes more sense for today’s climate.”

PCT LTD (OTC:PINK: PCTL) (“the Company”), encourages the public to visit www.pctcorporation.com for information on its US EPA registered hospital disinfectant and to find nearby sources for Hydrolyte. The website provides downloadable product resources and a protected Distributor-Only area for its distributors to have full access of the Company’s growing number of marketing materials.

Gary Grieco, PCTL’s Chairman, stated, “We could not be happier with our growing network of U.S. and international distributors as they are a valuable and integral component of our team. This new website is just one of the many new tools we will be launching to support their growth and success.”

In addition to the newest website, the Company is pleased to announce it has engaged the investor relations services of Barwicki Investor Relations, Inc. Andrew Barwicki, Principal, provides fact sheets about PCTL to a minimum of 1,000 new investors a month, introducing the Company to institutional and individual investors, as well as emailing vital public relations information to over 26,500 members of its proprietary database.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC:PINK, "PCTL" is actively engaged in applying for listing its common stock to the OTC QB market. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.