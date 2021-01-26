 

Elanco Announces Next Wave of Restructuring to Drive Operational Efficiencies Post Bayer Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 14:00   

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced the next step in its ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency. The proposed actions are focused on streamlining processes and delivering increased efficiency in functional areas while, importantly, improving the productivity of Elanco’s investments in innovation. These actions build on the September 2020 restructuring that focused mainly on optimizing the combined Elanco and Bayer Animal Health commercial operations.

The initiatives announced today, which were approved by the Elanco Board of Directors on Monday, January 25th, include the consolidation of R&D activities to align capabilities to the newly combined innovation portfolio and support the company’s Innovation, Portfolio and Productivity (IPP) strategy. Elanco intends to close R&D sites in Manukau, New Zealand and Cuxhaven, Germany, subject to appropriate local consultation processes. Elanco will also reduce duplication and optimize structures in U.S. operations, Marketing, Manufacturing and Quality central functions, and administrative areas. The restructuring will result in the elimination of approximately 350 positions around the world.

“With a number of milestones achieved since IPO, including the Bayer acquisition, today’s actions are the next step in our commitment to drive operational efficiencies and deliver attractive returns,” said Jeff Simmons, Elanco president and CEO. “As we start 2021, our team is clear on their priorities and brings momentum as we continue to execute and deliver against our expanded and strengthened IPP strategy.”

The company expects to record charges of between $58 million to $77 million in connection with this restructuring, with $55 million to $70 million in severance and other cash charges and the balance in asset impairments and other non-cash charges. Elanco expects to recognize between $58 million to $70 million of the total restructuring costs in the first quarter of 2021 with the remaining amount recognized over the balance of 2021. The compensations and benefit savings in 2021 are anticipated to be approximately $20 million to $24 million, annualizing to $45 million to $50 million in 2022 and beyond.

11.01.21
Elanco Begins Next Phase of Integration Post-Bayer Animal Health Acquisition; Executive Committee Member Sarena Lin to Depart

20.07.20
2
ELAN FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Reminds Elanco Animal Health Incor
07.05.20
13
Elanco Animal Health