Businesses Gain Unparalleled Collaboration and Productivity With Motorola Solutions’ New Smart Radio

The global pandemic has driven businesses to shift and adapt operations to meet changing demands and new challenges. For many, this has meant a greater focus on collaboration and productivity, bringing to the forefront the need for simple and reliable voice, video and data communications, as well as applications that make individuals and teams more efficient. Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the launch of a next generation business-ready smart radio with voice, broadband data and multimedia capabilities to connect teams, inform operations and keep businesses running smoothly.

MOTOTRBO Ion Smart Radio (Photo: Business Wire)

The MOTOTRBO Ion smart radio brings real-time intelligent data to existing business workflows. Its fully open Android application ecosystem allows for seamless integration of the mobile data applications that commercial industries depend on, such as those used for enterprise-grade barcode scanning, as well as team communication platforms used for messaging, meetings and shared content. A 13-megapixel camera and 4-inch, high-resolution touchscreen lets workers attach photos to work tickets, use video chat for remote diagnostics and view detailed images, schematics, diagrams, photos and videos. This simplifies device management and security, allowing businesses to move toward the use of a single device that offers the simplicity and reliability of push-to-talk radio with the additional capabilities of a smartphone, scanner and tablet.

“Having robust and reliable voice communication is paramount when you’re working in the vicinity of loud industrial equipment and in hot, dusty, damp and humid underground environments,” said David Sibthorpe, a plant manager for CPB Contractors, which was contracted to support the Sydney Metro extension, Australia’s largest public transport project. “That is never more important than when you’re working in the vicinity of a 130-ton [metric] road header and need to instantly tell the operator to stop. The MOTOTRBO Ion smart radio combines reliable voice communication with data capabilities for quick access to valuable data such as system diagrams, online inspection forms, weather forecasts and group messaging applications, helping to bring more efficiency into a worker’s day.”