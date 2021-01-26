Cortexyme Announces Pipeline Update and Anticipated 2021 Milestones
Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering potential therapeutics for Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, today announced a corporate update and highlighted key milestones anticipated in 2021.
“2020 was a year of numerous corporate and clinical accomplishments. We exceeded our enrollment target in the pivotal GAIN Trial for Alzheimer’s disease on schedule and completed a successful interim analysis in December 2020. The interim analysis was a capstone to our continually growing foundation of evidence, including clinical biomarker data supporting P. gingivalis infection in Alzheimer’s subjects and high OLE conversion, which supports the gingipain hypothesis and expansion of our pipeline. Following our successful IPO in 2019 and secondary offering in 2020, we project cash on hand will fund our current clinical development plans through 2023,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair.
Ms. Lynch continued: “We expect 2021 to be another exciting and productive year. Data from researchers around the world supporting a potential role of gingipains in Parkinson’s disease is compelling, and we are excited to expand testing of atuzaginstat into this new and important area of unmet medical need. We look forward to providing additional updates on our development programs during the year.”
Anticipated Key Milestones for 2021
Atuzaginstat in Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)
- The pivotal GAIN Trial’s final top-line data read out for atuzaginstat in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease is planned in Q4 2021.
- Enrollment into the U.S. GAIN Trial OLE is robust despite the ongoing global pandemic, with approximately 90% of eligible subjects in the United States continuing in the open label portion of the study. Completion of enrollment in the GAIN OLE is expected in Q4 2021.
Atuzaginstat in Periodontal Disease (PiD)
- GAIN Trial top-line data for atuzaginstat in periodontal disease is planned in Q4 2021. The GAIN Trial includes a periodontal substudy of 233 subjects with efficacy data on typical regulatory endpoints of pocket depth and clinical attachment level at 6 months and 1 year.
Atuzaginstat in Parkinson’s Disease (PD)
- The placebo controlled, multicenter Phase 2 study of atuzaginstat in patients with Parkinson’s disease, the PEAK Trial (Parkinson’s gingipain inhibitor Trial), has begun study start-up activities. The first patient in is expected in Q3 2021.
Pipeline Progress
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare