 

Cortexyme Announces Pipeline Update and Anticipated 2021 Milestones

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering potential therapeutics for Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, today announced a corporate update and highlighted key milestones anticipated in 2021.

“2020 was a year of numerous corporate and clinical accomplishments. We exceeded our enrollment target in the pivotal GAIN Trial for Alzheimer’s disease on schedule and completed a successful interim analysis in December 2020. The interim analysis was a capstone to our continually growing foundation of evidence, including clinical biomarker data supporting P. gingivalis infection in Alzheimer’s subjects and high OLE conversion, which supports the gingipain hypothesis and expansion of our pipeline. Following our successful IPO in 2019 and secondary offering in 2020, we project cash on hand will fund our current clinical development plans through 2023,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair.

Ms. Lynch continued: “We expect 2021 to be another exciting and productive year. Data from researchers around the world supporting a potential role of gingipains in Parkinson’s disease is compelling, and we are excited to expand testing of atuzaginstat into this new and important area of unmet medical need. We look forward to providing additional updates on our development programs during the year.”

Anticipated Key Milestones for 2021

Atuzaginstat in Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)

  • The pivotal GAIN Trial’s final top-line data read out for atuzaginstat in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease is planned in Q4 2021.
  • Enrollment into the U.S. GAIN Trial OLE is robust despite the ongoing global pandemic, with approximately 90% of eligible subjects in the United States continuing in the open label portion of the study. Completion of enrollment in the GAIN OLE is expected in Q4 2021.

Atuzaginstat in Periodontal Disease (PiD)

  • GAIN Trial top-line data for atuzaginstat in periodontal disease is planned in Q4 2021. The GAIN Trial includes a periodontal substudy of 233 subjects with efficacy data on typical regulatory endpoints of pocket depth and clinical attachment level at 6 months and 1 year.

Atuzaginstat in Parkinson’s Disease (PD)

  • The placebo controlled, multicenter Phase 2 study of atuzaginstat in patients with Parkinson’s disease, the PEAK Trial (Parkinson’s gingipain inhibitor Trial), has begun study start-up activities. The first patient in is expected in Q3 2021.

Pipeline Progress

Seite 1 von 3
Cortexyme Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cortexyme Announces Pipeline Update and Anticipated 2021 Milestones Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering potential therapeutics for Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, today announced a corporate update and highlighted key milestones anticipated in 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update