Cortexyme Announces Pipeline Update and Anticipated 2021 Milestones

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering potential therapeutics for Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, today announced a corporate update and highlighted key milestones anticipated in 2021.

“2020 was a year of numerous corporate and clinical accomplishments. We exceeded our enrollment target in the pivotal GAIN Trial for Alzheimer’s disease on schedule and completed a successful interim analysis in December 2020. The interim analysis was a capstone to our continually growing foundation of evidence, including clinical biomarker data supporting P. gingivalis infection in Alzheimer’s subjects and high OLE conversion, which supports the gingipain hypothesis and expansion of our pipeline. Following our successful IPO in 2019 and secondary offering in 2020, we project cash on hand will fund our current clinical development plans through 2023,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair.