Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today provided a supply update for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, reporting that 30.4 million doses have been supplied to the U.S. Government to date. The Company continues to work closely with the U.S. Government and to provide regular updates on supply and production. Approximately 10.1 million doses have been administered in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention1.
The Company confirms that it is on track to deliver on its commitment of approximately 100 million doses to the United States government by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 200 million doses total available by the end of the second quarter. All U.S. supply comes from Moderna’s dedicated supply chain in the U.S. On January 4, the Company announced that it increased its base-case global production estimate from 500 to 600 million doses for 2021. Moderna is continuing to invest and add staff to build up to potentially 1 billion doses for 2021.
The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 18, 2020 and Moderna began supplying to the government shortly thereafter. The U.S. Government has agreed to purchase 200 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine with options for potential purchase of 300 million additional doses.
About the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (also referred to as mRNA-1273) is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease’s (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on February 24, 2020, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of the vaccine was dosed on March 16, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing. On May 12, the FDA granted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fast Track designation. On May 29, the first participants in each age cohort: adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300) were dosed in the Phase 2 study of mRNA-1273. On July 8, the Phase 2 study completed enrollment.
