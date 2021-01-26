Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today provided a supply update for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, reporting that 30.4 million doses have been supplied to the U.S. Government to date. The Company continues to work closely with the U.S. Government and to provide regular updates on supply and production. Approximately 10.1 million doses have been administered in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention1.

The Company confirms that it is on track to deliver on its commitment of approximately 100 million doses to the United States government by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 200 million doses total available by the end of the second quarter. All U.S. supply comes from Moderna’s dedicated supply chain in the U.S. On January 4, the Company announced that it increased its base-case global production estimate from 500 to 600 million doses for 2021. Moderna is continuing to invest and add staff to build up to potentially 1 billion doses for 2021.