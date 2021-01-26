BOK Financial adds four members to Diversity & Inclusion Council

The Council works to ensure that BOK Financial fosters and supports an environment that reflects the entirety of the company’s values. Council members serve three-year terms, and membership comprises leadership and influencers from throughout the company’s operation.

TULSA, Okla., , Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial has added four new members to its Diversity & Inclusion Council. The members will support the company’s efforts to excel and grow by valuing and leveraging the power of diversity and inclusion. The new members are:

“Diversity and inclusion are essential to our company’s vision and purpose and a core leadership competency at BOK Financial,” said Steve Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer. “Our vision is to continually foster and support the principles and values of our company by promoting an environment that is inclusive of the diverse values, opinions, experience, culture and needs of our employees, clients and communities.”

BOK Financial is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The company was recently named a 2020 Top Inclusive Workplace by Mosaic and the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the company’s strength in community outreach, CEO commitment, internal policy, diverse suppliers and diverse people.

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $90 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

