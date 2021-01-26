 

TriumphPay Appoints Ed Schreyer as Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriumphPay, a division of TBK Bank, SSB, announced today the appointment of Ed Schreyer as chief operating officer of the division. Schreyer will officially join TriumphPay in early March and will report to its chief executive officer, Jordan Graft.

As chief operating officer, Schreyer will be responsible for TriumphPay's day-to-day operations, ensuring the overall vision is brought to fruition by delivering a product with no defects, excellent customer service, and timely payment solutions. Schreyer will lead all of TriumphPay's operational functions, including sales engineering, underwriting, payee operations and customer success.

"With experience as a chief operating officer for a multi-billion dollar Fortune 150 company, Ed brings a depth of knowledge that will position TriumphPay to scale rapidly with stability," said Graft. "He joins us at a pivotal moment in our growth curve. His experience integrating strategic M&A opportunities will strengthen our capacity to expand our product offering through feature enhancing acquisitions. His background in operations and strategic planning will help us achieve our goals of becoming the nexus of billing and payments in trucking."

Schreyer joins TriumphPay with over 30 years of experience with CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services firm. In his most recent role, Schreyer served as chief operating officer for the Americas Advisory business, consisting of more than $5.7 billion of revenue. During his years at CBRE, he led the Industrial and Logistics business serving top freight carrier and 3PL providers. As a sales professional, he was consistently recognized as a top national producer within CBRE.

"I am excited and honored to join a talented TriumphPay leadership team, helping to support the strategic plan and growth in the emerging fintech business sector," said Schreyer. "I look forward to supporting TriumphPay's efforts to revolutionize payments in broker freight by creating efficiencies for brokers and a better payment experience for carriers."

About TriumphPay

TriumphPay is the nexus in billing and payments in the transportation industry. As a leading provider of carrier and vendor payment solutions to the supply chain industry, its integrated supply chain finance solution allows brokers and shippers to reduce the amount of capital invested in their QuickPay program. Since its inception, TriumphPay has paid more than 119,000 carriers on behalf of its freight brokers and shippers. TriumphPay simplifies the management of carrier payments for brokers and shippers, including managing verification and collection calls from factoring companies.

TriumphPay is a division of TBK Bank, SSB, member FDIC and equal housing lender, and a member of the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) group. https://www.triumphpay.com

Media Contact:
Amanda Tavackoli
SVP, Director of Corporate Communication
atavackoli@tbkbank.com | 214-365-6930

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45f7a8e0-1e71-47ca ...


