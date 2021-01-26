 

AABB - Asia Metals Designates $10 Million To Initial Development Program For Colima, Mexico Gold Property And Facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company has allocated $10 million for the initial development program to accelerate operations toward production at the high potential gold and base metal property in Colima, Mexico. This self-funded capital designation by the Company will be for the first phase of operations development to expand the infrastructure, conduct further geophysics capture, initiate a drilling exploration program and build site preparations for facilities installations. Furthermore, AABB is preparing a complete operations and expansion assessment of the property to determine a total capital budget, which will also be self-funded by the Company, for additional post-production development phases.

AABB recently began the construction of exploration and development facilities and infrastructure roads on its Colima property. Additionally, plans are underway to extend the previous geophysics and groundwork that have revealed strong indications of significant mineralization structures in multiple sectors of the property. In a major gold-iron-copper production area, the property is approximately 25 kms east of the Pena Colorada mine in Minatitlan, Mexico. Advantageously located with direct access to main Highway #3, the property also has an essential natural water supply. The Colima project is generally situated in a region where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company’s previous gold production success in Mexico.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. AABB also is releasing a freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and expects to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Contact the Company at:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com
Website: www.asiametalsinc.com
Phone: 702-866-9054

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.


Asia Broadband Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AABB - Asia Metals Designates $10 Million To Initial Development Program For Colima, Mexico Gold Property And Facilities LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company has allocated $10 million for the initial development program to accelerate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
AYRO Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering with Two Existing Investors
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
AABB - Asia Metals Responds To Shareholder Proposal
14.01.21
AABB - Asia Metals Completes $82 Million Sale Of Guerrero Gold Belt Mine And Facilities In Mexico To Joint Venture Partner
12.01.21
AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Enters Negotiations To Expand Gold Property Ownership Footprint In The Renowned Production Region of Colima Mexico
07.01.21
AABB - Asia Metals Finalizes Negotiations With Joint Venture Partner For Purchase Of Guerrero Gold Belt Mine And Facilities In Mexico
04.01.21
AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Accelerates Colima Gold Property Development Program In Prolific Mining Region of Mexico