AABB - Asia Metals Designates $10 Million To Initial Development Program For Colima, Mexico Gold Property And Facilities

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company has allocated $10 million for the initial development program to accelerate operations toward production at the high potential gold and base metal property in Colima, Mexico. This self-funded capital designation by the Company will be for the first phase of operations development to expand the infrastructure, conduct further geophysics capture, initiate a drilling exploration program and build site preparations for facilities installations. Furthermore, AABB is preparing a complete operations and expansion assessment of the property to determine a total capital budget, which will also be self-funded by the Company, for additional post-production development phases.



AABB recently began the construction of exploration and development facilities and infrastructure roads on its Colima property. Additionally, plans are underway to extend the previous geophysics and groundwork that have revealed strong indications of significant mineralization structures in multiple sectors of the property. In a major gold-iron-copper production area, the property is approximately 25 kms east of the Pena Colorada mine in Minatitlan, Mexico. Advantageously located with direct access to main Highway #3, the property also has an essential natural water supply. The Colima project is generally situated in a region where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company’s previous gold production success in Mexico.

