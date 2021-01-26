 

Enphase Energy Enhances its Digital Platform with the Acquisition of Sofdesk Inc.

Expands Digital Offering for Solar Installers to Simplify and Shorten the Sales and Installation Process

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced the closing of its acquisition of Sofdesk Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Sofdesk’s SolargrafTM integrated software platform offers the industry’s leading digital tools and services designed to simplify and accelerate the end-to-end sales process across the residential solar industry.

The Solargraf platform provides solar installers with critical pre-sales engagement design, quoting and work-flow management from any PC, tablet or mobile device. In addition, Sofdesk also offers RoofgrafTM, a software product that enables roofing contractors to generate homeowner proposals using advanced machine learning technology.

The acquisition is expected to provide the following benefits:

  • Secures a software platform that helps create a reliable and predictable buying experience across the residential solar market, leading to better customer experiences
  • Adds significant resources to accelerate the software product roadmap and provide best-in-class customer service to Sofdesk’s 700+ solar installer base
  • Offers digital sales enablement tools and services to the Enphase Installer Network for homeowner proposal generation, permitting, third-party financing, and post-sales support
  • Develops a new customer segment of roofing contractors that subscribe to Roofgraf, Sofdesk’s roofing software
  • Augments Enphase’s existing software engineering capabilities with a talented team of software engineers with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning expertise

“We are thrilled to join forces with Sofdesk,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “Our companies share a commitment to transform the solar industry with advanced technology. We are delighted to welcome Sofdesk’s installer partners to Enphase and look forward to working with the talented team at Sofdesk to help reduce solar soft costs and improve the overall installer experience.”

“This acquisition supercharges Enphase’s digital transformation efforts,” said Jayant Somani, vice president of digital transformation at Enphase Energy. “With these tools, residential installers can drive the industry towards better customer journeys, create happier customers, and help accelerate the transition to clean energy.”

