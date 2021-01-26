Enphase Energy Enhances its Digital Platform with the Acquisition of Sofdesk Inc.

Expands Digital Offering for Solar Installers to Simplify and Shorten the Sales and Installation Process

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced the closing of its acquisition of Sofdesk Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Sofdesk’s SolargrafTM integrated software platform offers the industry’s leading digital tools and services designed to simplify and accelerate the end-to-end sales process across the residential solar industry.



The Solargraf platform provides solar installers with critical pre-sales engagement design, quoting and work-flow management from any PC, tablet or mobile device. In addition, Sofdesk also offers RoofgrafTM, a software product that enables roofing contractors to generate homeowner proposals using advanced machine learning technology.