Initial Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Trial of VIR-3434 for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection Demonstrates Significant and Rapid Reduction in Hepatitis B Surface Antigen

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced initial topline data from its ongoing trial of VIR-3434 in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Data from the first blinded cohort of eight patients, two of whom received placebo and six of whom received a single dose of 6 mg of VIR-3434, showed that six of eight patients achieved a mean reduction of 1.3 log10 IU/mL in serum hepatitis B virus surface antigen (HBsAg) by day eight, the day when nadir was achieved in most patients.

VIR-3434 is an HBV-neutralizing monoclonal antibody designed to block entry of all 10 genotypes of HBV into hepatocytes and reduce the level of virions and subviral particles in the blood. It has also been Fc engineered to include the XX2 “vaccinal mutation,” allowing it to potentially function as a T cell vaccine, in this case, against HBV. The XX2 vaccinal mutation, which has the potential to transform standard antibodies into T cell vaccines, has also been incorporated into one of Vir’s investigational COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies, VIR-7832, which is currently planned to enter a Phase 1b/2a trial this quarter. Vir has licensed exclusive rights to the XX2 mutation for use in infectious diseases.

“The need for a functional cure for the nearly 300 million people living with chronic HBV is paramount. Lowering HBsAg may help unlock a patient’s immune system, allowing it to provide the immune control necessary to achieve a functional cure,” said Kosh Agarwal, M.D., lead study investigator and consultant hepatologist and transplant physician at the Institute of Liver Studies, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London. “These early, first-in-patient results are exciting because they demonstrate that even at a very low dose, VIR-3434 is able to markedly lower HBsAg.”

“Extrapolating from our preclinical data, we expected it might require much higher doses of VIR-3434 to achieve this level of HBsAg knockdown. To have achieved it with a dose of 6 mg is unexpected,” said Phillip Pang, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Vir. “Coupled with initial data that shows VIR-3434 was well tolerated at up to 3,000 mg in healthy volunteers, I am hopeful that we are seeing just the beginning of VIR-3434’s capabilities.”