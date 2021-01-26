Cerence Appoints Automotive Industry Veteran Sujal Shah as Head of Professional Services

Mr. Shah brings 23 years of experience in designing and developing AI-powered, embedded and cloud-based in-vehicle infotainment systems. He joins Cerence from HARMAN International’s Connected Services Business Unit, where he most recently served as Vice President, Innovation Services, responsible for driving creation of new services offerings in infotainment, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), Android Automotive, Digital Cockpit, and AUTOSAR Adaptive, including a driver monitoring solution for ADAS applications and forward-facing, camera-based solutions for object detection, collision warning, lane departure warning, and more. In previous roles at HARMAN, Mr. Shah led the Android Automotive practice, partnering with Google to develop new solution offerings based on Android Automotive; led product management for semi-OEM headunits, OBD-II devices, wireless chargers and smart displays; and led business development for HARMAN’s automotive solutions. Prior to HARMAN, Mr. Shah held roles at Alpine Electronics of America, Nissan North America, and DaimlerChrysler Corporation.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced the appointment of Sujal Shah, a results-oriented leader with more than two decades of automotive product development and professional services experience, as the Company’s Head of Professional Services. In this role, Mr. Shah will be responsible for delivering innovation in products and services for Cerence’s automaker and tier 1 customers.

“Sujal is a strong leader who brings deep professional services expertise that is critical to the next phase of growth for Cerence,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “We are excited to leverage his decades of experience and proven track record of meaningful innovation in services and offerings to deliver the car of the future to our automaker customers.”

“In my time in the automotive industry, I have long been familiar with the Cerence team and the exciting work the company is doing to advance the future of mobility,” said Sujal Shah. “I am thrilled to join the team and advance our vision of a safer, more enjoyable journey for everyone by bringing our Professional Services offering to the next level.”

Mr. Shah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Bombay, India, and a Master of Science degree in Computer Engineering from Wayne State University.

