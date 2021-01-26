 

Cerence Appoints Automotive Industry Veteran Sujal Shah as Head of Professional Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced the appointment of Sujal Shah, a results-oriented leader with more than two decades of automotive product development and professional services experience, as the Company’s Head of Professional Services. In this role, Mr. Shah will be responsible for delivering innovation in products and services for Cerence’s automaker and tier 1 customers.

Mr. Shah brings 23 years of experience in designing and developing AI-powered, embedded and cloud-based in-vehicle infotainment systems. He joins Cerence from HARMAN International’s Connected Services Business Unit, where he most recently served as Vice President, Innovation Services, responsible for driving creation of new services offerings in infotainment, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), Android Automotive, Digital Cockpit, and AUTOSAR Adaptive, including a driver monitoring solution for ADAS applications and forward-facing, camera-based solutions for object detection, collision warning, lane departure warning, and more. In previous roles at HARMAN, Mr. Shah led the Android Automotive practice, partnering with Google to develop new solution offerings based on Android Automotive; led product management for semi-OEM headunits, OBD-II devices, wireless chargers and smart displays; and led business development for HARMAN’s automotive solutions. Prior to HARMAN, Mr. Shah held roles at Alpine Electronics of America, Nissan North America, and DaimlerChrysler Corporation.

“Sujal is a strong leader who brings deep professional services expertise that is critical to the next phase of growth for Cerence,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “We are excited to leverage his decades of experience and proven track record of meaningful innovation in services and offerings to deliver the car of the future to our automaker customers.”

“In my time in the automotive industry, I have long been familiar with the Cerence team and the exciting work the company is doing to advance the future of mobility,” said Sujal Shah. “I am thrilled to join the team and advance our vision of a safer, more enjoyable journey for everyone by bringing our Professional Services offering to the next level.”

Mr. Shah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Bombay, India, and a Master of Science degree in Computer Engineering from Wayne State University.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com


Cerence Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cerence Appoints Automotive Industry Veteran Sujal Shah as Head of Professional Services BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced the appointment of Sujal Shah, a results-oriented leader with more than two decades of automotive product development and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
AYRO Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering with Two Existing Investors
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Toyota Motor Corporation Signs on as First User of Cerence’s New Cloud Service Center in Japan
19.01.21
Cerence Unveils Cerence Drive 2.0, the Fastest, Most Powerful and Intelligent AI Assistant Platform for Global Mobility
19.01.21
Cerence Introduces Cerence Mobility Platforms; Delivers Voice and AI Experiences to New Areas of Mobility
19.01.21
Cerence Launches Cerence Cloud Services; Brings Drivers’ Digital Lives into Their Cars
19.01.21
Cerence Advances Connected Mobility; Unveils New Products and Services that Bring Cloud- and AI-First Experiences to Global Transportation and Mobility
14.01.21
Cerence and Xevo to Deliver Cerence Pay’s Conversational AI-Powered, Contactless Payment Capabilities into Vehicles via the Xevo Market Platform
12.01.21
Cerence Introduces Cerence Look, Revolutionizing the Way Drivers Interact With the World Around Them
07.01.21
Cerence In Motion: Leader in Conversational AI for Mobility to Host Product Launch Event for New Technologies and Services
06.01.21
Cerence to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.08.20
3
Cerence Aktie - AI, Cloud, Spracherkennung etc für das Auto der Zukunft?