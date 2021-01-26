 

Andes Technology Corp. Announces EdgeQ to Deliver Converged 5G and AI Silicon Platform with AndesCore RISC-V License for the 5G Open Radio Access Network

EdgeQ RISC-V based Highly Programmable 5G and AI Platform Addresses a Multi-Trillion Dollar 5G Market Opportunity

San Jose, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and founding premier member of RISC-V International, today announced that EdgeQ, a leading innovator in 5G base station-on-a-chip, will utilize an AndesCore RISC-V license to deliver industry’s first fully open and programmable 5G platform with integrated AI. EdgeQ has licensed the Andes core with Andes Custom Extension (ACE). ACE enables EdgeQ to design, extend, and customize their own instruction sets to achieve novel performance, features, and power profiles unmet by today’s solutions for the wireless infrastructure. 

EdgeQ’s platform targets a 5G market that will enable $13.2 trillion of global economic output by 2035, according to the Omdia report "The 5G Economy". The 5G value chain will invest an average of $235 billion annually to continually expand and strengthen the 5G technology base within network and business application infrastructure.

“We are excited and proud to have our RISC-V AndesCore incorporated into EdgeQ’s ambitious program to develop their 5G and AI silicon platform,” said Andes Technology President, Frankwell Lin. “Having been developed concurrent with the emergence of 5G and artificial intelligence, the 32-bit A25 processor with DSP/SIMD and floating point extensions was able to anticipate the unique computing requirements of these technologies. Using Andes ACE to easily extend the RISC-V ISA for custom requirements offers EdgeQ’s design teams the freedom to more precisely configure the performance, power consumption, and die area of their final silicon.”

“EdgeQ was founded with the vision to provide an open programmable 5G platform that the industry can freely innovate and differentiate in a frictionless manner. Our clean-slate approach starts with a uniquely open RISC-V ISA based design that is deployable from the onset and easily modifiable by customers via open-source RISC-V tools,” said Hariprasad Gangadharan, Head of Silicon Engineering of EdgeQ. “We are pleased to have Andes as a technology partner whose proven RISC-V IP not only realizes our product vision, but at its heart offers a customizable instruction set ideal for innovators like us to shape the world in a disruptively innovative manner.” 

About EdgeQ

EdgeQ is a leading innovator in 5G systems-on-a-chip. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices in San Diego, CA and Bangalore, India. Led by executives from Qualcomm, Intel, and Broadcom, EdgeQ is pioneering a converged connectivity and AI that is fully software-customizable and programmable. The company is backed by leading investors, including Threshold Partners, Fusion Fund and AME Cloud Ventures, among others. To learn more about EdgeQ, visit www.edgeq.io.

About Andes Technology
Fifteen years in business and a founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and a main force to take RISC-V mainstream. Andes' fifth generation AndeStar architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar  and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 2 billion since 2020. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com. 

