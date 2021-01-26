B2Digital Announces Saturday’s Strikehard 58 MMA Event Set Pandemic-Era Company Revenue Records Driven by PPV Ticket Sales

Overall, revenues from Saturday night represent a top-quintile performance for the Company compared to its all-time history, and easily surpassed all events since February of last year, with 33% of total revenues coming through Pay-Per-View (“PPV”) ticket sales – two-thirds of which came through the B2 InstaStore program.

Tampa, FL, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company”, “B2”, or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is pleased to announce another strong night of LIVE MMA action as Strikehard 58 delivered B2’s best fight night financial performance since the onset of the pandemic and one of its most successful fight nights in Company history.

The B2 InstaStore program, which was set in motion last year, leverages fans, fighters, and followers of B2Digital as entrepreneurs running social-media-based “storefronts” that sell PPV tickets to B2Digital fight events.

“We now have over 375 B2 InstaStore storefronts open and operating, and the effect is starting to meaningfully impact our results,” commented Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. “The fighters came to fight on Saturday. They showed an excellent display of skills and entertained the sold-out audience at the event with big action, several remarkable performances, and huge heart. We continue to see tremendous talent in the Alabama region and we love to see them developing their skills in the B2 cage.”

Saturday’s Strikehard 58 event played in front of a sold-out crowd. The women’s bout between Natalie Gage and Rebekah Rotenberry, which featured non-stop action for all three rounds, was awarded “Fight of the Night” honors.

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video, and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program Network and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts (“MMA”) industry.