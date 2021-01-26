 

Inphi Awarded by II-VI Incorporated for Outstanding Innovation/Technology

Company Recognized for Collaboration and Technology Leadership to Enable Next-Generation Optical Modules

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced that II-VI Incorporated has recognized Inphi with the Outstanding Innovation/Technology Award for their performance in 2020. II-VI Global Supplier Awards are given in recognition of a supplier’s excellence in collaborating with II-VI to achieve the highest levels of performance, innovation and service. Only the highest-achieving suppliers are awarded this honor.

“We are proud to receive this award from II-VI Incorporated for our technology leadership and innovation across our entire product portfolio,” said Ford Tamer, President and CEO, Inphi. “This award is a true testament to our market leadership, exceptional performance and deep commitment to our customers’ success to accelerate the transition to the digital world.”

“We are pleased to recognize Inphi with this award for Outstanding Innovation/Technology,” said Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “We appreciate the collaboration between our companies and Inphi’s product leadership in optical ICs/DSPs, which are enabling II-VI’s current and next-generation transceivers to have superior performance through integration with our differentiated lasers and optics.”  

About Inphi
Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data – fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi’s expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That’s where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi’s solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com or connect with Inphi on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About II-VI Incorporated
II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

