Clubhouse Media Group Surpasses 1 Billion Impressions Per Month Milestone as Influencer Reach Continues to Grow

An “impression” occurs any time a social media app or web browser displays a particular piece of content. Impressions are the primary metric used to determine how valuable an influencer’s reach is for the purpose of influencer-based marketing. Based on impressions generated from content produced by Clubhouse Media Group’s influencers, the Company’s network surpassed a rate of more than 1 billion impressions per month on a trailing 30-day basis this month.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a global aggregate social media reach of over 100 million followers, is excited to announce that it has surpassed 1 billion impressions per month for the content published by its network of influencers.

“I do not know of any other influencer-based marketing firm that has the capacity to coordinate this scale of social media influence around any given project, product or service,” remarked Chris Young, co-founder of Clubhouse Media. “Other similar outfits manage a particular influencer or tightly confined demographic. We may be the only player on this field that can activate such a wide base of influence around a coordinated campaign. To further leverage that scope, we have started to talk to potential partners as we move toward new branded product launches where we are more directly involved from the ground up, which is enormously exciting.”

Management notes that the Company now stands out in its industry not only in terms of total scale of influence, but also by virtue of its unique ability to coordinate a diverse group of influencers with a broad demographic reach toward a single targeted marketing objective. Clubhouse Media influencers have appeal across a wide diversity of age groups, regions, nations and cultural groups, creating the potential to drive enormous value in the launch of new brands.

The Company is also working toward being involved in the creation of new branded products and services through partnership agreements where it brings capital and marketing clout to the table with manufacturers and service providers ready to partner with Clubhouse Media to generate market penetration at scale. Management is already in multiple discussions with potential partners across different industries.