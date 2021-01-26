 

Beam Global Announces Record Fourth Quarter EV Arc Deliveries in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced deliveries of 33 EV ARC systems in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company delivered more EV ARC systems in the 4th quarter of 2020 than in any previous 4th quarter and more than in any of the preceding three quarters during the year. Deployments of the flagship EV ARC sustainable EV charging system were made to enterprise, municipal government, Federal government and utility customers, for public, workplace and fleet vehicle charging. The majority of the deliveries were to enterprise and government customers in California, including purchases made under our recently extended California DGS contract number 1-18-61-16.

“2020 was a challenging year for everyone but we were able to close it with our strongest 4th quarter yet,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “I am very encouraged by the way I see 2021 developing with EV charging infrastructure government spending commitments exceeding anything we have seen in the past. I believe that local budget shortfalls which might have otherwise negatively impacted our revenue opportunities will be more than offset by Federal spending and an increased emphasis on rapidly deployed EV charging infrastructure at State and enterprise levels. We also expect to see a significant increase in consumer demand for the new EVs such as pickup trucks and SUVs that will be released this year. All those new EVs will need a place to charge and our products charge them all.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom has pledged to spend $1.5 billion in boosting the purchase of zero emission vehicles and building new charging stations across California. Newsom’s proposal also dedicates $300 million to the “greening” of state infrastructure starting with a pledge of a $50 million one-time General Fund to support the installation of zero-emission vehicle charging stations at state-owned facilities. In September 2020, Governor Newsom pledged to fast-track California’s environmental goals in response to the climate crisis. He issued an executive order that would require all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state to be zero emission by 2035. The contract Beam has with the State of California supports these goals, along with the goals of other states.

President-elect Joe Biden has announced a plan that represents the most ambitious clean energy vision by any U.S. president in history with billions planned for EV charging infrastructure and $4 trillion sought for green jobs and infrastructure spending. On Monday, President Biden signed the “Buy American” executive order which directs government agencies to strengthen requirements about purchasing products from American companies. Beam Global’s products are made in America.

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:
The Bulleit Group
BeamGlobal@BulleitGroup.com
415-742-1894


Beam Global Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Beam Global Announces Record Fourth Quarter EV Arc Deliveries in 2020 SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced deliveries of 33 EV ARC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
AYRO Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering with Two Existing Investors
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
State of California Extends and Expands Contract With Beam Global for Rapidly Deployed Sustainable EV Charging Products
07.01.21
The City of Santa Clara Deploys Beam Global EV ARC Solar EV Charging Systems for City Fleet and Public Use

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
37
Envision Solar - jetzt mit WKN