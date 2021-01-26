 

CytomX Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CTMX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies, today announced the completion of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14,285,714 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $7.00 per share, with net proceeds to CytomX of approximately $93.6 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All shares in the offering were sold by CytomX. In addition, CytomX has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,142,857 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, on the same terms and conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Piper Sandler are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 6, 2018, amended on February 6, 2019, and was declared effective on February 11, 2019. The final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on January 21, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained for free from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: +1 (833) 297-2926, or via email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; and Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

