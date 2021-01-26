Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Appoints Anna Tudela to Board of Directors

Ms. Tudela has over 30 years of experience working with public companies in the securities and corporate finance areas, in Canada, the United States and South America. Most recently, she was the Vice President of Diversity, Regulatory Affairs and Corporate Secretary of Goldcorp. In 2010 she founded Creating Choices, a program unique in the global mining industry which recognizes the value in nurturing a culture of diversity and inclusion and promoting the advancement of women.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (SBB.T/SGSVF.OTCQX), (“Sabina” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed Anna Tudela to its Board of Directors.

She was an active member of senior management with Wheaton River Minerals, Placer Dome Canada, Glamis Gold Ltd. and others, culminating with the takeover of Goldcorp by Newmont Mining Corporation. Ms. Tudela has served as Corporate Secretary of Goldcorp Inc., Silver Wheaton Corp (Wheaton Precious Metals) and Diamond Fields Resources Inc. Ms. Tudela has been recognized by various organizations for her work on governance, boards and advancing women in leadership in traditionally male dominated industries, receiving the Peter Day Governance Achievement Award; named one of the 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining; the Association of Women in Finance awarding her the honour of Champion; Dalhousie University awarding her the 2016 Scotiabank Ethical Leadership Award and by Catalyst naming her 2016 Catalyst Canada Honours Champion. Ms. Tudela is a director of the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion and Regulus Resources Inc., a Certified Canadian Inclusion Professional, an Accredited Director (CGI) and a certified Global Competent Board advisor. Most recently, Ms. Tudela was the recipient of the WIM (BC) Aurora Award which recognizes an exceptional woman in mining who inspires others.

“We are delighted to have Anna join our Board,” said Walter Segsworth, Chair of the Company. “Her exceptional experience will further complement our Board’s abilities as we move Back River towards production. We all extend her a warm welcome.”

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years (see “Technical Report for the Initial Project Feasibility Study on the Back River Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada” dated October 28, 2015). An Updated Feasibility Study on an expanded project is due to be issued in Q1, 2021.