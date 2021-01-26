 

Bionano Significantly Reduces Analysis Cost and Time to Actionable Results with Update to its Cloud Compute

Addition of Microsoft Azure as a High-Performance Computing provider reduces compute cost for genetic disease analysis by more than 50%, compute time by 30%

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the release of version 1.2 of its Compute On Demand (COD) cloud compute solution which significantly reduces the cost and time to analyze structural variants (SVs) in a human genome. This update is part of Bionano’s continuous efforts to decrease time to results while reducing per sample costs to make Saphyr data available for every clinician and researcher that needs it. In particular, this update allows for analysis results to be returned in 9 hours, a 30% decrease, and complements the recent increases in Saphyr system throughput of up to 96 samples per week.

Bionano Saphyr users have the choice of several computing options, including the purchase of dedicated analysis servers, COD, or a combination of both, which allows for flexible management of peak sample processing. COD is an attractive solution for many clinical sites because it does not require up front capital equipment purchases or the need to maintain an on-premises compute server. For example, the results recently reported by the COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium were generated using COD.

The improvement of analysis speed and reduction of cost is enabled by the addition of Microsoft Azure’s High-Performance Computing (HPC) in addition to Bionano’s current use of Amazon Web Services. The rapid implementation of Azure as a HPC provider is possible through Bionano’s continuing relationship with Rescale, which enables cloud compute instances to be rapidly scaled to different HPC providers.

Mark Oldakowski, Chief Operating Officer of Bionano Genomics, commented: “The recent Bionano Cytogenomic Symposium highlighted the speed, quality and relative simplicity with which Saphyr can provide actionable clinical results across a wide variety of disorders from constitutional disease to cancer. Working with strong collaborators like Rescale and Microsoft, Bionano is driving further improvements in sample-to-answer times and costs to address our customers’ needs to run more samples and study more diseases. Our mission is to help improve clinical outcomes.”

