Auscrete Corp. (ASCK) to Boost Output following Huge Developing Market Recognition

Auscrete has developed considerable recognition in this field since their association earlier last year in the development of VA housing modules and structures. The invitation for Auscrete to address the group came through those channels.

GOLDENDALE, Wash., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auscrete Corporation (OTC: ASCK) (the “Company”) announced that earlier this month, Auscrete’s CEO, John Sprovieri was asked to address a meeting of WUHAG (Western US Housing Assist Group) in Vancouver, WA. This newly organized institution can best be described as a “think tank” exploring avenues to develop methods to provide relief of housing shortages over many population bases affected by the ongoing habitat crisis. Its members include representatives of many different help associations.

It appears that there are 5 main segments of these populations that need to be examined as a priority due to the relative urgency of their current condition. These can be broken down to VA personnel assistance, homeless persons on the street, warming centers used during adverse weather conditions, temporary shelter while awaiting housing assistance and resource centers for the homeless such as The National Health Care for the Homeless (HCH Testing for COVID-19 in Homeless Shelters and Encampments).

Auscrete can assist to meet some of these needs as a manufacturer of specialized building materials used in the construction of residential structures as small as 100 sq. ft. to regular homes and commercial buildings as big as thousands of sq. ft. The Company has one of their production lines dedicated to dwellings in the 100 to 1,000 sq. ft. size.

Most of these small structures come complete with floor and are used as temporary premises during reconstruction of homes that may have been decimated by fires. Some of the qualities of Auscrete products include being manufactured of thermally efficient specialized concrete. They can just sit on the ground without attachment. The cement based material doesn’t burn so will withstand fires and the cost of this type of unit is generally well below that of other wooden structures at around $80 per sq. ft.

With the amount of business projected to fill this developing market, the Company will need to consider adding an additional manufacturing facility sometime later this year.

