 

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. Announces Addition of Attorney SaraLynn Mandel to Advisory Board

VAN NUYS, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. ("ECOX" or the "Company") (OTC: ECOX), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being, and the advancement of green energy solutions, is excited to announce the addition of SaraLynn Mandel to the Company’s Board of Advisors.

“We are very grateful to have SaraLynn on our team,” commented Julia Otey-Raudes, President and CEO of Eco Innovation Group. “She has a wealth of relevant experience and talent at the intersection of early-stage business strategy, entrepreneurship, intellectual property law, and science, all of which will serve the Company and our shareholders well.”

SaraLynn Mandel has a Master of Science in plant physiology and biochemistry; she is also a practicing attorney who is a member of the U.S. patent bar. She has been practicing intellectual property law since 1984, identifying and protecting inventions in fields including biotechnology, aerospace, robotics, and alternative energy.

She has been in-house counsel at multiple companies and research institutions. Her interests include assisting entrepreneurs and early-stage ventures focused on environmental concerns, animal welfare and hobby farming.

For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:
Eco Innovation Group, Inc.
Julia.Otey@ecoig.com
www.ecoig.com


Public Relations:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media
(800) 301-7883


