Eco Innovation Group, Inc. Announces Addition of Attorney SaraLynn Mandel to Advisory Board

“We are very grateful to have SaraLynn on our team,” commented Julia Otey-Raudes, President and CEO of Eco Innovation Group. “She has a wealth of relevant experience and talent at the intersection of early-stage business strategy, entrepreneurship, intellectual property law, and science, all of which will serve the Company and our shareholders well.”

VAN NUYS, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. ("ECOX" or the "Company") (OTC: ECOX), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being, and the advancement of green energy solutions, is excited to announce the addition of SaraLynn Mandel to the Company’s Board of Advisors.

SaraLynn Mandel has a Master of Science in plant physiology and biochemistry; she is also a practicing attorney who is a member of the U.S. patent bar. She has been practicing intellectual property law since 1984, identifying and protecting inventions in fields including biotechnology, aerospace, robotics, and alternative energy.

She has been in-house counsel at multiple companies and research institutions. Her interests include assisting entrepreneurs and early-stage ventures focused on environmental concerns, animal welfare and hobby farming.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.





