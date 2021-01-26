FactSet Brings Enhanced Portfolio Reporting to Japanese Market

Asset Management One selects new offering for Japan due to more efficient and automated reporting process

NORWALK, Conn., and TOKYO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced that it has launched Vermilion, its flagship portfolio reporting solution, in Japan. Asset Management One Co., Ltd., (AM-One), is the first Japanese client to select FactSet’s Vermilion for domestic use due to its ability to create highly customized and detailed reports while increasing efficiency and transparency.

"As one of the largest asset management companies in Japan and Asia, we aim to provide top-level solutions and services to our clients globally,” said Yasumitsu Mori, Managing Executive Officer, Head of Investment Trust Marketing Div., Asset Management One Co., Ltd. “By implementing Vermilion, a state-of-the-art reporting system, it will be possible to improve the quality and efficiency of our document creation while providing the highest level of customer service, which we continually strive to improve.”