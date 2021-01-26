Entasis Therapeutics Announces Sulbactam-Durlobactam Expanded Access Program for Patients in the U.S.

“The ability to provide access to patients in need is consistent with the Entasis mission,” said David Altarac, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “We are excited to have in place an EAP for patients who are not eligible to participate in our study and who are suffering from a serious and life-threatening infection caused by drug resistant Acinetobacter.”

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced today the availability of an expanded access program (EAP) for sulbactam-durlobactam or SUL-DUR, an investigational drug, for U.S. patients with Acinetobacter baumannii infections, including carbapenem and multidrug resistant strains.

In cooperation with the FDA, expanded access, also referred to as compassionate use, is a potential pathway for a patient with an immediately life-threatening condition or serious disease or condition to gain access to an investigational medical product for treatment outside of clinical trials when no comparable or satisfactory alternative therapy options are available. In this circumstance, Entasis Therapeutics can provide a requesting physician with pre-approval access to SUL-DUR for the treatment of the physician’s patient if specific conditions are met and there is adequate availability of drug supply.

Physicians seeking pre-approval access for patients with no alternative treatment options should submit their requests to Expandedaccess@entasistx.com. At this time, the EAP is open to patients only in the U.S.

About SUL-DUR

SUL-DUR is an intravenous, or IV, investigational drug that is a combination of sulbactam, an IV β-lactam antibiotic, and durlobactam, a novel broad-spectrum IV β-lactamase inhibitor, or BLI, that we are developing for the treatment of infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii, including carbapenem-resistant strains. We initiated ATTACK, our single Phase 3 registration trial in April 2019. ATTACK is a global Phase 3 registration trial that is actively enrolling patients at sites in 17 countries including China.

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Pseudomonas infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

Entasis Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Entasis’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during non-clinical or clinical studies, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that are lower than expected and changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of Entasis’ collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Many of these factors are beyond Entasis’ control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Entasis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and except as required by law, Entasis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Company Contact

Kyle Dow

Entasis Therapeutics

(781) 810-0114

kyle.dow@entasistx.com

Investor Relations Contact

James Salierno

The Ruth Group

(646) 536-7035 / (646) 536-7028

jsalierno@theruthgroup.com

Media Contact

Annika Parrish

The Ruth Group

(508) 280-6592

aparrish@theruthgroup.com