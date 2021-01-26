 

Amerant Launches Amerant Mortgage

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

New organization is a Joint Venture between the bank and a team of highly specialized residential real estate executives, with Amerant retaining majority ownership

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responding to growing demand for residential mortgages in the midst of Florida’s booming residential real estate market, Amerant Bank, N.A. (“Amerant”), one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, today announced the formation of Amerant Mortgage, LLC.

Amerant Mortgage is a joint venture (JV) between the bank and a team of highly specialized residential real estate executives with a long track record of success in the residential mortgage arena, most recently with one of the largest Florida-based financial institutions. Amerant will retain majority ownership of the JV.

Howard Levine, Tony Eelman, Marshall Martin, and Joe Keel are all respected industry veterans with a shared vision of creating a large-scale, highly efficient, and profitable nation-wide mortgage banking business.

The focus of Amerant Mortgage will be on driving an outstanding client experience and leveraging strategic relationships to realize consistent revenue and building franchise value. The existing residential mortgage team for Amerant will be rolled into the new JV.

“It is evident that Florida’s residential real estate market is booming,” said Millar Wilson, Vice-Chairman and CEO of Amerant. “The ongoing positive sales trajectory, coupled with generationally low interest rates, which are expected to continue throughout 2021, has created unprecedented momentum in the residential mortgage origination space.”   

“Through the establishment of Amerant Mortgage, we have an exceptional opportunity to become increasingly active players in this industry,” adds Howard Levine, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Amerant Mortgage. 
“This JV is a truly unique business model. This model combines robust product offerings with exceptional service - an absolute win/win for the consumer,” continued Levine.

Amerant Mortgage will offer the full complement of residential lending solutions to include conventional, government, Jumbo loans, and unique product offerings, ideally positioning the organization as a true market leader.

“We are confident that this exciting JV will continue to further Amerant’s footprint in the communities we serve. The businesses to be created under Amerant Mortgage are consistent with our strategy of diversifying and increasing non-interest income at Amerant Bancorp. It is another example of diligently working to provide our customers the products that serve their financial needs, while providing an exceptional customer experience,” concludes Wilson.

For additional information about Amerant, please visit www.amerantbank.com and follow the Company on Instagram at @AmerantBank, and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AmerantBank/.

About Amerant
Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc., Amerant Trust, N.A, and Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers – 18 in South Florida, 7 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York, New York.   For more information, please visit www.amerantbank.com or https://investor.amerantbank.com.

Media Contacts:
Israel Kreps
ikreps@krepspr.com
786.374.3434

Veronica Villegas Baldwin
vvillegas@krepspr.com
305.905.5440




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amerant Launches Amerant Mortgage New organization is a Joint Venture between the bank and a team of highly specialized residential real estate executives, with Amerant retaining majority ownershipCORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Responding to growing demand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
AYRO Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering with Two Existing Investors
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 