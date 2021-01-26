 

Percentage of Consumers with Financial Accommodations Remains Elevated

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

TransUnion offers solutions to help lender-borrower dynamic

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) latest Financial Services Monthly Industry Snapshot Report finds that approximately 2.87% of accounts in the auto, credit card, mortgage or unsecured personal loan industries remained in some form of financial hardship status at the end of December 2020. The percentage of accounts in financial hardship continue to decline from a peak of 4.77% observed in May 2020.

TransUnion’s financial hardship data includes all accommodations on file at month’s end and includes any accounts that were in accommodation before the COVID-19 pandemic. While the percentage of accounts in this status has decreased, the declines have slowed in recent months.

Furthermore, TransUnion consumer research has found that repayment preferences vary among surveyed consumers with loan accommodations. For instance, approximately 25% of consumers want to resume regular payments and work with the lender to extend the length of the loan; 19% of consumers want to extend the accommodation; and 17% of consumers would like to create a repayment plan to catch up while making larger payments.

Accounts in Financial Hardship Status Declining, but Still Elevated

Date/Credit Product Auto Loans Credit Cards Mortgages Personal Loans
December 2020 2.93% 2.42% 5.36% 3.36%
November 2020 3.22% 2.21% 5.85% 3.60%
October 2020 3.64% 2.14% 5.44% 3.87%
Peak Level* 7.21% 3.73% 7.48% 7.03%
March 2020 0.64% 2.15% 0.48% 1.56%

*Note that peak levels for auto loans and personal loans took place in June 2020 and in May 2020 for credit cards and mortgages.

To better assist the lender-borrower dynamic, TransUnion has introduced the CreditVision Acute Relief Suite. The Suite enhances support for consumers with accommodations, allowing lenders to develop effective customer management strategies across the account lifecycle. It also affords consumers more opportunities to work with their lenders to ensure they can repay their loans when coming out of accommodation.

Seite 1 von 2
TransUnion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Percentage of Consumers with Financial Accommodations Remains Elevated TransUnion offers solutions to help lender-borrower dynamicCHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) latest Financial Services Monthly Industry Snapshot Report finds that approximately 2.87% of accounts in the auto, credit …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
AYRO Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering with Two Existing Investors
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results