Percentage of Consumers with Financial Accommodations Remains Elevated

TransUnion’s financial hardship data includes all accommodations on file at month’s end and includes any accounts that were in accommodation before the COVID-19 pandemic. While the percentage of accounts in this status has decreased, the declines have slowed in recent months.

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) latest Financial Services Monthly Industry Snapshot Report finds that approximately 2.87% of accounts in the auto, credit card, mortgage or unsecured personal loan industries remained in some form of financial hardship status at the end of December 2020. The percentage of accounts in financial hardship continue to decline from a peak of 4.77% observed in May 2020.

Furthermore, TransUnion consumer research has found that repayment preferences vary among surveyed consumers with loan accommodations. For instance, approximately 25% of consumers want to resume regular payments and work with the lender to extend the length of the loan; 19% of consumers want to extend the accommodation; and 17% of consumers would like to create a repayment plan to catch up while making larger payments.

Accounts in Financial Hardship Status Declining, but Still Elevated

Date/Credit Product Auto Loans Credit Cards Mortgages Personal Loans December 2020 2.93% 2.42% 5.36% 3.36% November 2020 3.22% 2.21% 5.85% 3.60% October 2020 3.64% 2.14% 5.44% 3.87% Peak Level* 7.21% 3.73% 7.48% 7.03% March 2020 0.64% 2.15% 0.48% 1.56%

*Note that peak levels for auto loans and personal loans took place in June 2020 and in May 2020 for credit cards and mortgages.

To better assist the lender-borrower dynamic, TransUnion has introduced the CreditVision Acute Relief Suite . The Suite enhances support for consumers with accommodations, allowing lenders to develop effective customer management strategies across the account lifecycle. It also affords consumers more opportunities to work with their lenders to ensure they can repay their loans when coming out of accommodation.