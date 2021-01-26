Kronos Bio Appoints Marianne De Backer, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of veteran biopharmaceutical executive Marianne De Backer, Ph.D., to the company’s board of directors. She has more than two decades of experience in business development and commercial leadership in the healthcare industry. Additionally, the company announced that Rebecka Belldegrun, M.D., has resigned from the board to pursue other opportunities.



“On behalf of the board of directors and senior management team at Kronos Bio, I am pleased to welcome Marianne to the board. Her significant experience in forging and managing strategic partnerships coupled with her broad business and commercial acumen and strong science background will be valuable as the company continues to grow,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and CEO. “I would also like to thank Rebecka for her dedicated service to Kronos Bio. She has provided expert guidance and made numerous contributions to the company since our founding, and we wish her well.”