 

Kronos Bio Appoints Marianne De Backer, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:00  |  44   |   |   

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of veteran biopharmaceutical executive Marianne De Backer, Ph.D., to the company’s board of directors. She has more than two decades of experience in business development and commercial leadership in the healthcare industry. Additionally, the company announced that Rebecka Belldegrun, M.D., has resigned from the board to pursue other opportunities.

“On behalf of the board of directors and senior management team at Kronos Bio, I am pleased to welcome Marianne to the board. Her significant experience in forging and managing strategic partnerships coupled with her broad business and commercial acumen and strong science background will be valuable as the company continues to grow,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and CEO. “I would also like to thank Rebecka for her dedicated service to Kronos Bio. She has provided expert guidance and made numerous contributions to the company since our founding, and we wish her well.”

Dr. De Backer has been a strategist, scientist, business leader, deal maker and corporate investor in the healthcare industry. She has been directly accountable for more than 200 strategic alliances in healthcare, some of which have led to newly approved medicines now available to patients. Dr. De Backer is currently chief business officer and executive vice president, Strategy and Business Development and Licensing, at Bayer AG, and a member of the Executive Committee of Bayer Pharmaceuticals. Before joining Bayer in 2019, she spent more than 20 years at the Johnson & Johnson family of companies. She started as a scientist and scientific group leader, during which time her work resulted in multiple patents. She progressed through commercial positions internationally, including leading a sales and marketing business unit responsible for several therapies, culminating as senior vice president, M&A Operations, Divestitures and Janssen Business Development.

“Kronos Bio is at an important juncture as it advances toward planned clinical testing of two investigational therapies that have the potential to transform treatment outcomes for patients with cancer,” said Dr. De Backer. “I look forward to helping guide the company as it grows and seeks to become the leader in targeting dysregulated transcription.”

Seite 1 von 3
Kronos Bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kronos Bio Appoints Marianne De Backer, Ph.D., to Board of Directors SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of veteran biopharmaceutical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 