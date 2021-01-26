Kronos Bio Appoints Marianne De Backer, Ph.D., to Board of Directors
SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced
the appointment of veteran biopharmaceutical executive Marianne De Backer, Ph.D., to the company’s board of directors. She has more than two decades of experience in business development and
commercial leadership in the healthcare industry. Additionally, the company announced that Rebecka Belldegrun, M.D., has resigned from the board to pursue other opportunities.
“On behalf of the board of directors and senior management team at Kronos Bio, I am pleased to welcome Marianne to the board. Her significant experience in forging and managing strategic partnerships coupled with her broad business and commercial acumen and strong science background will be valuable as the company continues to grow,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and CEO. “I would also like to thank Rebecka for her dedicated service to Kronos Bio. She has provided expert guidance and made numerous contributions to the company since our founding, and we wish her well.”
Dr. De Backer has been a strategist, scientist, business leader, deal maker and corporate investor in the healthcare industry. She has been directly accountable for more than 200 strategic alliances in healthcare, some of which have led to newly approved medicines now available to patients. Dr. De Backer is currently chief business officer and executive vice president, Strategy and Business Development and Licensing, at Bayer AG, and a member of the Executive Committee of Bayer Pharmaceuticals. Before joining Bayer in 2019, she spent more than 20 years at the Johnson & Johnson family of companies. She started as a scientist and scientific group leader, during which time her work resulted in multiple patents. She progressed through commercial positions internationally, including leading a sales and marketing business unit responsible for several therapies, culminating as senior vice president, M&A Operations, Divestitures and Janssen Business Development.
“Kronos Bio is at an important juncture as it advances toward planned clinical testing of two investigational therapies that have the potential to transform treatment outcomes for patients with cancer,” said Dr. De Backer. “I look forward to helping guide the company as it grows and seeks to become the leader in targeting dysregulated transcription.”
