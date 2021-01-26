 

electroCore, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with RSK Medical Inc. in Canada

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with RSK Medical Inc. (“RSK Medical”) whereby RSK Medical will serve as the exclusive distributor of the gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS) in Canada, supplying therapy to patients suffering with primary headache disorders.

“We are delighted to partner with RSK Medical as we look to expand the geographical coverage of our nVNS therapy amongst patients suffering with migraine and cluster headache,” said Iain Strickland, Vice President of European Operations. “RSK is an experienced medical device supplier and we warmly welcome Scott Kadwell and the RSK Medical team into our network of select distribution partners. We look forward to supporting RSK Medical in their market access activities and in our common goal of providing Canadian clinicians and patients with our proven therapeutic medical device, gammaCore Sapphire.”

“RSK Medical Inc. is excited to partner with electroCore to provide a personalized medicine approach to Canadian patients to address an unmet clinical need for primary headache disorders,” said Scott Kadwell, President of RSK Medical.

The initial term of the agreement is three years, commencing upon registration of gammaCore Sapphire in Canada. The agreement contains customary terms and conditions, including minimum purchase commitments.

About RSK Medical, Inc.
Headquartered in Ontario, RSK Medical Inc. brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and keen responsiveness as a medical device supplier and is dedicated to providing innovative and disruptive medical device technologies to the Canadian clinical and patient community.

For more information, visit https://rskmedical.com.

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About gammaCore
gammaCore (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients. 

21.01.21
electroCore, Inc. Announces Scottish Health Technology Group Recommendation For Use of gammaCore in NHS Scotland Cluster Headache Patients
19.01.21
electroCore, Inc. Announces the Establishment of a Unique Level II HCPCS Code for "Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulator"
11.01.21
electroCore Provides Business Update and Select Financial Guidance

17.08.20
6
elektroCore, Inc. - mit MÄRZ 2020 FDA-Zulassung für die vorbeugende Behandlung von Migränekopfschmer