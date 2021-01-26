CACI Awarded $96 Million Task Order by U.S. Army to Support Medical Communications for Combat Casualty Care Program

Under the task order, awarded under the GSA Alliant 2 contract vehicle, CACI will provide enterprise expertise to assist the Army with integrating, testing, training, deploying, and sustaining electronic medical record software for the service’s MC4 program. MC4 is the Army’s single, tactical medical information management and information technology (IT) system that delivers improved operational healthcare and patient documentation.

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI ) announced today that it has been awarded a three-year task order, with a ceiling value of $96 million, to provide engineering and logistics expertise for the U.S. Army’s Medical Communications for Combat Casualty Care (MC4) Program.

CACI will help the Army automate and streamline installation and updates of the MC4 software to accelerate the release of new capabilities, improve functionality for users, enhance interoperability of the systems, and continuity of care for military personnel.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The enterprise expertise that CACI will continue to provide in support of the Army’s MC4 program helps ensure that our soldiers’ medical care is handled accurately, effectively, and efficiently. This award reflects our successful and longstanding relationship with our customer and their confidence in our commitment to help support their operations.”

