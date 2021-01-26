 

CACI Awarded $96 Million Task Order by U.S. Army to Support Medical Communications for Combat Casualty Care Program

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a three-year task order, with a ceiling value of $96 million, to provide engineering and logistics expertise for the U.S. Army’s Medical Communications for Combat Casualty Care (MC4) Program.

Under the task order, awarded under the GSA Alliant 2 contract vehicle, CACI will provide enterprise expertise to assist the Army with integrating, testing, training, deploying, and sustaining electronic medical record software for the service’s MC4 program. MC4 is the Army’s single, tactical medical information management and information technology (IT) system that delivers improved operational healthcare and patient documentation.

CACI will help the Army automate and streamline installation and updates of the MC4 software to accelerate the release of new capabilities, improve functionality for users, enhance interoperability of the systems, and continuity of care for military personnel.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The enterprise expertise that CACI will continue to provide in support of the Army’s MC4 program helps ensure that our soldiers’ medical care is handled accurately, effectively, and efficiently. This award reflects our successful and longstanding relationship with our customer and their confidence in our commitment to help support their operations.”

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award

