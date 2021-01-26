Verizon breaks record as the most awarded brand for J.D. Power Wireless Network Quality

In the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Study - Volume 1, Verizon has been named the Most Awarded Wireless Company for Network Quality, retaining Verizon’s title as the most awarded brand for network quality in the history of the J.D. Power Wireless Network Quality Study.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s nothing unlucky about “13” as Verizon has now won the J.D. Power Wireless Network Quality Study for 13 years in a row. Verizon continues to break its own record, winning this recognition for the 26th consecutive testing period -- more than any other provider.

“Since it’s based on consumer surveys, we view J.D. Power to be the voice of the customer,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer, at Verizon. “Our continued success is a testament to the ongoing confidence our customers have in our network and a reflection of their experience.”

The J.D. Power findings include responses from more than 33,000 wireless customers who participated in a national survey conducted between July and December 2020, and J.D. Power recognizes the highest-ranking companies from results based on customer experience from the companies evaluated. This study, Verizon ranks highest in Network Quality across all 6 regions, in the Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West Regions.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

