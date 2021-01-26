LED Packaging Market worth $22.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "LED Packaging Market With COVID-19 Impact by Package Type (SMD, COB, CSP), Application (General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial), Wavelength, Power Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to be USD 22.1 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 17.6 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2021 to 2026. The growth of the LED packaging market is fueled by risen demand for IoT-enabled lighting fixtures and smart lighting solutions, recent government initiatives and regulations promoting the use of LEDs for energy efficiency and environmental benefits, and surged demand for LED packages in the display panel market. Also, increased demand for disinfection systems amid COVID-19 to drive demand for efficient UV LED packages. Moreover, factors such as surged adoption of CSP LEDs in automotive lighting applications and development of human-centric lighting solutions and horticulture lights play an important role in driving the growth of the market.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=217522990

LED packaging market for general lighting application expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

General lighting segment is expected to hold the largest share of the LED packaging market, by application. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for LED lighting across commercial applications and the replacement of traditional light sources with energy-efficient LED technology at the backdrop of lesser energy consumption. Considering that governments and other bodies are focusing on lesser consumption of energy through schemes and regulations, especially in residential and industrial use, the said market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Moreover, improvements in the standard of living and the modernization of residential design and construction are creating demand for smart lighting systems in residential applications.