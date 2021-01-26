 

LED Packaging Market worth $22.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "LED Packaging Market With COVID-19 Impact by Package Type (SMD, COB, CSP), Application (General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial), Wavelength, Power Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to be USD 22.1 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 17.6 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2021 to 2026. The growth of the LED packaging market is fueled by risen demand for IoT-enabled lighting fixtures and smart lighting solutions, recent government initiatives and regulations promoting the use of LEDs for energy efficiency and environmental benefits, and surged demand for LED packages in the display panel market. Also, increased demand for disinfection systems amid COVID-19 to drive demand for efficient UV LED packages. Moreover, factors such as surged adoption of CSP LEDs in automotive lighting applications and development of human-centric lighting solutions and horticulture lights play an important role in driving the growth of the market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=217522990

LED packaging market for general lighting application expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

General lighting segment is expected to hold the largest share of the LED packaging market, by application. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for LED lighting across commercial applications and the replacement of traditional light sources with energy-efficient LED technology at the backdrop of lesser energy consumption. Considering that governments and other bodies are focusing on lesser consumption of energy through schemes and regulations, especially in residential and industrial use, the said market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Moreover, improvements in the standard of living and the modernization of residential design and construction are creating demand for smart lighting systems in residential applications.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LED Packaging Market worth $22.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "LED Packaging Market With COVID-19 Impact by Package Type (SMD, COB, CSP), Application (General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Klook Completes US$200M in Additional Funding
Aktiia Receives CE Mark Approval for Breakthrough 24-7 Blood Pressure Monitoring System
Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Expected to Grow at a Significant ...
LyondellBasell and Sinopec finalize joint venture to manufacture propylene oxide and styrene ...
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
CGTN: Hand in Hand: China calls for multilateralism to tackle global crises
GCA announces key adaptation initiatives at Climate Adaptation Summit 2021
Veoneer signs agreement with Qualcomm and creates new software brand ArriverTM
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods