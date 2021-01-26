Rise in demand for IP-based security cameras, concerns over public safety and security, and increase in government surveillance activities drive the growth of the global video analytics market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Video Analytics Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Application (Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Government, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global video analytics industry generated $4.10 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $24.34 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% from 2020 to 2027.