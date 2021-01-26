Video Analytics Market to Reach $24.34 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 25.1% CAGR Allied Market Research
Rise in demand for IP-based security cameras, concerns over public safety and security, and increase in government surveillance activities drive the growth of the global video analytics market
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Video Analytics Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Application (Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Government, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global video analytics industry generated $4.10 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $24.34 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Prime determinants of growth
Rise in demand for IP-based security cameras, concerns over public safety and security, surge in volume of unstructured video data, and increase in government surveillance activities drive the growth of the global video analytics market. However, high initial investment costs on systems and infrastructures and increase in number of false alarm alerts hinder the market growth. On the other hand, usage of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning along with need for edge-based analytics to recognize and profile applications present new growth opportunities.
Covid-19 Scenario
- The demand for video analytics software increased for emerging use cases including mask detection, maintaining social distancing, facial recognition, tracking patient inflow, contact tracing, and others to ensure safety during the pandemic.
- Market players have been developing advanced and innovative offerings to meet the changing demands in various applications. Their software and services are focused on enhancing safety in public places and reduce the spread of coronavirus.
