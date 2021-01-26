DGAP-Adhoc Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG publishes preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Schaeffler AG publishes preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2020
HERZOGENAURACH | January 26, 2021 | On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures for the fiscal year 2020, Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) expects revenue growth at constant currency and EBIT margin before special items for Schaeffler Group to come in above the guidance published on November 9, 2020 and VARA consensus.
The Schaeffler Group achieved the following preliminary results:
|Group
|Q4 2020
|Financial Year 2020
|Revenue growth1)
|4.6 %
|-10.4 %
|EBIT-margin2)
|11.5%
|6.4%
|Free Cash Flow3)
|EUR 355 million
|EUR 539 million
1) at constant currency; 2) before special items; 3) before cash in- and outflows before M&A activities
The three divisions contributed on the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures as follows:
|Divisions
|Automotive Technologies
|Automotive Aftermarket
|Industrial
|
Q4
|
