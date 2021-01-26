 

DGAP-Adhoc Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG publishes preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.01.2021, 14:35   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG publishes preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2020

26-Jan-2021 / 14:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler AG publishes preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2020

HERZOGENAURACH | January 26, 2021 | On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures for the fiscal year 2020, Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) expects revenue growth at constant currency and EBIT margin before special items for Schaeffler Group to come in above the guidance published on November 9, 2020 and VARA consensus.

The Schaeffler Group achieved the following preliminary results:

Group Q4 2020 Financial Year 2020
Revenue growth1) 4.6 % -10.4 %
EBIT-margin2) 11.5% 6.4%
Free Cash Flow3) EUR 355 million EUR 539 million

1) at constant currency; 2) before special items; 3) before cash in- and outflows before M&A activities


The three divisions contributed on the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures as follows:

Divisions Automotive Technologies Automotive Aftermarket Industrial
  Q4
