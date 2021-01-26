 

Itron to Improve Water Efficiency and Reduce Water Losses in Moldova

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 14:45  |  44   |   |   

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, signed a contract with Floresti Communal Services in Moldova in Eastern Europe to deploy its Water Operations Management (WOM) solution, wide-area low-power network, and residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) water meters to improve operational efficiency and help conserve water in Moldova. The utility will take advantage of the solution to improve operational visibility, pressure management, data analysis and meter data management.

By taking advantage of Itron’s water meters equipped with Everblu Cyble Enhanced modules for fixed network data collection, Floresti Communal Services will be able to streamline meter reading and gather hourly water consumption data. The utility will also be able to reduce real and apparent water loss with access to water intelligence and tampering alarms. With Itron’s WOM solution the utility will be able to manage, maintain and extend its water infrastructure and reduce non-revenue water (NRW) loss with applications such as Operational Visibility, Leak Management and Advanced Pressure Management.

“Our mission is to ensure quality water delivery to all of our customers, and we are committed to modernizing and maintaining our operations,” said Eugeniu Barbalat, director at Floresti Communal Services. “By implementing Itron’s technology, we will be able to improve operational efficiency while reducing NRW loss.”

“At Itron, we are focused on delivering measurable results and value-based outcomes to address and reduce water loss, and we look forward to collaborating with Floresti Communal Services,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “With our water solutions, the utility will be equipped to protect its water supply by closely monitoring its system and accurately measuring consumption to conserve its precious water resources.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Itron Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Itron to Improve Water Efficiency and Reduce Water Losses in Moldova Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, signed a contract with Floresti Communal Services in Moldova in Eastern Europe to deploy its Water Operations Management (WOM) solution, wide-area …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Itron and Versant Power Collaborate to Modernize Electricity Grid in Maine
14.01.21
Itron to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Feb. 24, 2021
12.01.21
Itron to Modernize Natural Gas Distribution System at Pacific Northern Gas (N.E.) in British Columbia