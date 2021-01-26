Severn Trent Adapts to Future of Work with Citrix

“As soon as the lockdown happened, the majority of our office workers, wherever possible, were sent to work from home,” said Mark Gwynne, IT Director, Severn Trent. “And we had to ensure we could deliver a consistent, high-performance experience that would keep them engaged and productive.”

As part of the UK’s critical national infrastructure, Severn Trent must always be on. So when the global pandemic hit, the water company quickly moved to keep things flowing. In the face of work-from-home mandates, Severn Trent knew it would need to provide its employees with a simple, secure and reliable way to access the systems and information they need to do their jobs from anywhere, using any device. And it turned to Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS), and its partner, Microsoft , for help.

A Modern Digital Workspace

So Severn Trent decided to move to the cloud, and with the help of Citrix Cloud Services, enabled a modern digital workspace running on Microsoft Azure with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops at its core.

Delivered as part of Citrix Workspace , Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops enables organizations to serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need to do their best work in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe.

A Productivity Boost

And the solution is delivering results.

“What stands out across the organization is the personal productivity improvements that have been enabled by Citrix – especially the optimization for Microsoft Office tools like Teams that help people work and collaborate virtually without feeling isolated,” said Sam Roberts, Cloud Team Leader, Severn Trent. “In our current circumstances, that has been absolutely key.”

A Familiar Face

Also critical is the familiar experience Severn Trent is able to deliver through Citrix regardless of where an employee is working. “Our staff use exactly the same desktop as they used in the office and it performs consistently,” Roberts said.

Severn Trent joins more than 400,000 organizations around the world that are using Citrix digital workspace solutions to transform the employee experience and deliver the future of work. Click here to learn more about the solutions and the value they can create.

