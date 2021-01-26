 

Severn Trent Adapts to Future of Work with Citrix

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021   

As part of the UK’s critical national infrastructure, Severn Trent must always be on. So when the global pandemic hit, the water company quickly moved to keep things flowing. In the face of work-from-home mandates, Severn Trent knew it would need to provide its employees with a simple, secure and reliable way to access the systems and information they need to do their jobs from anywhere, using any device. And it turned to Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS), and its partner, Microsoft, for help.

“As soon as the lockdown happened, the majority of our office workers, wherever possible, were sent to work from home,” said Mark Gwynne, IT Director, Severn Trent. “And we had to ensure we could deliver a consistent, high-performance experience that would keep them engaged and productive.”

A Modern Digital Workspace

So Severn Trent decided to move to the cloud, and with the help of Citrix Cloud Services, enabled a modern digital workspace running on Microsoft Azure with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops at its core.

Delivered as part of Citrix Workspace , Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops enables organizations to serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need to do their best work in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe.

A Productivity Boost

And the solution is delivering results.

“What stands out across the organization is the personal productivity improvements that have been enabled by Citrix – especially the optimization for Microsoft Office tools like Teams that help people work and collaborate virtually without feeling isolated,” said Sam Roberts, Cloud Team Leader, Severn Trent. “In our current circumstances, that has been absolutely key.”

A Familiar Face

Also critical is the familiar experience Severn Trent is able to deliver through Citrix regardless of where an employee is working. “Our staff use exactly the same desktop as they used in the office and it performs consistently,” Roberts said.

Severn Trent joins more than 400,000 organizations around the world that are using Citrix digital workspace solutions to transform the employee experience and deliver the future of work. Click here to learn more about the solutions and the value they can create.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

