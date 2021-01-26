Online School to Receive Prestigious Ohio Purple Star Designation for Helping Military Families

The award is part of the Ohio DOE’s Each Child, Our Future program, the state’s strategic plan for education, which recognizes schools that meet important criteria for serving military-connected students and families. To be successful in school and when transitioning between school settings, Ohio’s military-connected youth require support to ensure that their unique social, emotional, and academic needs are met.

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA), is one of 31 K-12 schools, and the only all-virtual school to receive the prestigious Ohio Purple Star Designation from the Ohio Department of Education (DOE) for their work in helping students of military-connected families. The full-time online public-school currently serves approximately 460 military families.

Schools win this award based on set criteria such as having a dedicated point of contact for military students and families who serves as the primary liaison between them and the school, keeping teachers informed of the military-connected students in their classrooms and, optionally, providing professional development for staff on special considerations to provide for military students and families.

“This award goes directly to all the amazing teachers and staff at Ohio Virtual Academy that go out of their way to serve for our military families,” said Dr. Kristin Stewart, Head of School. “We all do our best to give everything we can to those who give so much, and we are honored to receive this significant award.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. For military families especially, OHVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

For more information on this award, please visit OHVA, the Ohio DOE Purple Star Designation webpage, or by following the hashtag #OhioPurpleStar.

About Ohio Virtual Academy

