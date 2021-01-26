 

Metapack to Host Global Retailers and Brands with International Carriers at The Delivery Conference 2021  

Metapack, the global leader in eCommerce delivery technology, today announced that it will virtually host leading retailers, brands and carriers at the world’s foremost eCommerce delivery event, The Delivery Conference (TDC) on February 2-3, 2021.

Now in its 12th year, TDC 2021 is free to attend as it brings a roster of high caliber speakers and powerful industry insights. This year’s agenda has been carefully created to help the industry understand the pandemic-led events of 2020, the exponential growth of eCommerce, changing consumer expectations and the future of retail as we move forward into 2021 and beyond.

“2020 has not only been a year of unexpected challenges but it has also been a year filled with immense opportunity,” said Bruce Fair, CRO at Metapack. “TDC has long been a key event within eCommerce and delivery for over a decade and we’re once again looking forward to an action-packed agenda with brilliant speakers, thought-provoking panels and presentations from across the industry. We’ll be looking back at what has been an extraordinary year and peak, but more importantly we’ll be looking ahead together at how to tackle the different challenges, new trends and rising expectations that await us,” finished Fair.

Opening Address and Industry Keynotes:

The conference will open with an address from Bruce Fair, CRO at Metapack. The keynote speakers at TDC 2021 include:

  • Richard Lim, CEO, Retail Economics on ‘the next big challenges for pandemic-era retail and beyond’
  • Ines van Gennip, UK Country Lead, Amazon Shipping on the ‘fulfillment experience of the future’

Additional Featured Speakers:

A roster of international speakers across the eCommerce industry will partake to deliver presentations, panels and fireside chats. These include:

  • Brian McAllister, Global DTC Operations Manager - Burton Snowboards
  • Paz Khorana, Head of Multichannel Operations - Holland & Barrett
  • Gary Grant, Founder and Executive Chairman - The Entertainer
  • Karl Harwood, Head of Distribution - Supply Chain - Missguided
  • Jo Causon, CEO - Institute of Customer Service
  • Martyn Oakley, Customer Operations Director - Laithwaite's Wine
  • Sarah Taylor-Jones, Head of Marketing - Hermes
  • Kent Allen, Co-founder - GELF
  • Jon Nicholson, Sales Director - Royal Mail Parcels
  • Gilles Ferrandez, Commercial Sales Director - An Post Commerce

How to register:

Registration is completely free. To find out more about TDC 2021 and to register, please visit: https://www.thedeliveryconference.com/register/

About Metapack

Founded in 1999, Metapack helps eCommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers’ growing expectations of delivery, while maintaining and optimizing operational efficiency. Metapack’s SaaS solution offers a wide range of personalized delivery services, from global order tracking to simplified return procedures, through a catalogue of 400+ carriers and 4,900+ services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to Metapack, more than 550 million packages are sent annually by any of the world’s leading eCommerce retailers. Metapack is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP).

