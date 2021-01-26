 

Omeros Hires Nadia Dac as Chief Commercial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that Nadia Dac has joined Omeros as its Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Ms. Dac will be responsible for all commercial operations at Omeros, including overseeing preparations for the commercial launch of narsoplimab, the company’s mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) inhibitor. A Biologics License Application for narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy is under Priority Review by U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Ms. Dac will also be responsible for driving continued sales growth of Omeros’ commercial product OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution 1%/0.3%), the only drug of its kind approved for use during cataract and lens replacement surgery.

“We’re pleased that Nadia has joined our senior leadership team,” said Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer of Omeros. “Nadia has already hit the ground running, and her high-caliber expertise is a welcome and timely addition at this important juncture in our company’s development. The breadth and depth of her U.S. and global commercial experience as a strategic leader will be a valuable asset to Omeros as we look ahead to bringing our second product to market and advancing our diverse pipeline.”

With deep expertise spanning all commercial functions including marketing, market access and promotion, sales, pipeline management, business development and partnerships, Ms. Dac brings almost three decades of international experience building teams and launching products as a strategic commercial leader at large and small biopharmaceutical companies. She joins Omeros from her most recent role as the chief commercial officer at Alder Pharmaceuticals where she built the commercial team to launch Vyepti in the migraine prevention market, which later was acquired by Lundbeck. Before joining Alder, she served as vice president of global specialty commercial development at AbbVie where she led the therapeutic area and business development strategies for neuroscience, virology, hepatology, renal, cystic fibrosis and women's health. Prior to AbbVie, Nadia held several roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis, building the commercial organization that successfully launched Gilenya and Extavia. Before Novartis, Nadia led marketing for Biogen’s multiple sclerosis products Tysabri and Avonex and for Pfizer’s Alzheimer's product Aricept. She also spent several years in positions of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly where she started her career in marketing and sales.

Disclaimer

19.01.21
Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA Accepted for Priority Review by U.S. FDA
11.01.21
Omeros to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

