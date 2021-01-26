 

Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Supplemental New Drug Application for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in Children With Cystic Fibrosis Ages 6 through 11 With Certain Mutations

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to expand the use of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) to include children ages 6 through 11 years old who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene or a mutation in the CFTR gene that is responsive based on in vitro data. The FDA has granted Priority Review of the sNDA and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 8, 2021. The submission was supported by data from a global Phase 3 study of TRIKAFTA in children ages 6 through 11 years old with cystic fibrosis (CF) who have either two copies of the F508del mutation or one copy of the F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation.

“If approved for this expanded use, we will have the opportunity to treat the underlying cause of the disease earlier in life with TRIKAFTA and potentially benefit approximately 1,500 additional children with CF,” said Carmen Bozic, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Vertex. “Since our initial approval of TRIKAFTA in 2019, we have continued to work tirelessly to bring this medicine to those waiting as quickly as possible. We look forward to working with the Agency as they review the application over the course of the coming months.”

Vertex plans to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) variation for the triple combination in the European Union in the first half of 2021 for children ages 6 through 11. Global regulatory filings in additional markets, including Canada and Australia, are planned in the coming months for this age group.

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a rare, life-shortening genetic disease affecting more than 80,000 people globally. CF is a progressive, multi-system disease that affects the lungs, liver, GI tract, sinuses, sweat glands, pancreas and reproductive tract. CF is caused by a defective and/or missing CFTR protein resulting from certain mutations in the CFTR gene. Children must inherit two defective CFTR genes — one from each parent — to have CF. While there are many different types of CFTR mutations that can cause the disease, the vast majority of all people with CF have at least one F508del mutation. These mutations, which can be determined by a genetic test, or genotyping test, lead to CF by creating non-working and/or too few CFTR proteins at the cell surface. The defective function and/or absence of CFTR protein results in poor flow of salt and water into and out of the cells in a number of organs. In the lungs, this leads to the buildup of abnormally thick, sticky mucus that can cause chronic lung infections and progressive lung damage in many patients that eventually leads to death. The median age of death is in the early 30s.

