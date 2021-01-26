 

AMMO, Inc. Schedules February 16, 2021 Earnings Conference Call & Expects to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Results in Excess of $16.5 Million

- Approximately 500% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase.

- Triple Digit Quarter-Over-Quarter Growth in EBITDA & Gross Profit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, plans to report its third quarter fiscal 2021 results during the Company’s “earnings call” which will take place on February 16, 2021.

AMMO anticipates reporting in excess of $16.5 million in revenue for the third quarter of the Company’s 2021 fiscal year during the February 16th earnings conference call. “As we prepare to report our numbers across all metrics, the Company has seen exceedingly strong revenue this fiscal year, with growth of nearly 500% year-over-year and 38% quarter-over-quarter,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman & CEO. Mr. Wagenhals further noted that “what is most exciting for the Company is that we are seeing record-breaking triple digit growth quarter-over-quarter in EBITDA and Gross Profit Margin. This growth is driven in significant part by the Company reaching scale with respect to its operations as our capital expenditures, staffing and resources come online.” Mr. Wagenhals concluded that “we have record breaking demand for all our products within the US markets, with demand reasonably anticipated industry wide to grow with the rapid pace of new gun ownership and the election outcome. The investments we have made over the years in patented technology and production increases are beginning to pay dividends for the Company and its shareholders.”

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMMO, Inc. (the “Company and/or AMMO”) designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:
Rob Wiley, CFO
AMMO, Inc.
Phone: (480) 947-0001
IR@ammo-inc.com


Disclaimer

