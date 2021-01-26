 

Vemanti Group Announces Application To Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. (“Vemanti” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK:VMNT), a multi-asset technology-driven company, today announced that it has initiated a strategy to upgrade its position in the public markets and increase its visibility to a wider range of investors through the process of uplisting from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market. The company has submitted OTCQB application materials to OTC Markets Group, operator of OTCMarkets.com.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

With significant growth expected of the company’s blockchain- and fintech-focused strategies and an expanded emphasis on transparency, management believes that the Company is in the ideal position to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market and gain the increased visibility that the OTCQB provides. 

Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti Group, commented, “Uplisting to OTCQB is an important milestone in our plan to grow the company and upgrade its position in the public markets. We believe that trading on the OTCQB will increase visibility to the investment community, particularly to institutional investors, as we continue to solidify our position in the blockchain and fintech sectors.”

The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. The company already meets one of OTCQB Venture Market compliance requirements by having audited annual financials prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP by a PCAOB auditor and maintains a Verified Company Profile at OTCMarkets.com.

As more information becomes available, the company will keep its shareholders up-to-date on the status of the application.

For more news and updates, shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to follow @Vemanti on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Vemanti).

