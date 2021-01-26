QCI QikStart Program Accelerates Business Adoption of Quantum Computing

QikStart will provide access to QCI’s industry-leading quantum acceleration platform, expert resources, and funding to explore and push the boundaries of quantum computing for delivering practical business results. QCI focuses on solving a set of some of the most complex computational problems, known as constrained optimization. Solutions to these problems optimize critical applications for business such as supply chain, logistics, drug discovery, cybersecurity, transportation and others.

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), the leader in bridging the power of classic and quantum computing, today unveiled its QikStart Program. The program partners QCI with selected participants to accelerate the adoption of quantum computing for solving mission-critical problems for business.

“The goal of QCI’s QikStart program is to collaborate with business partners to accelerate the time to quantum advantage,” said Robert Liscouski, CEO at QCI. “We’re putting our time and resources behind this momentous effort to deliver quantum solutions that will contribute to, and ultimately surpass, the performance and quality of classic computing.

“By delivering affordable, practical solutions for non-quantum programming experts, we’ve taken a giant step in democratizing quantum computing. The real-world use cases we expect to develop under this program will demonstrate how businesses of all kinds can drive competitive advantages right now by leveraging powerful quantum techniques.”

Quantum computing has the potential to solve some of the most intractable business problems in the coming years. However, businesses that are exploring the adoption of quantum computing must consider significant software development costs, access to expensive quantum-skilled resources, and other shifts associated with an entirely new computing paradigm.

QCI is now empowering businesses to take advantage of affordable, practical business solutions with its quantum acceleration platform, which gives non-quantum experts access to the power of quantum techniques with no need for specialized training. The platform extends current computing investments with quantum-ready applications that can be applied to enhance the quality and performance of today’s classic computing systems, with no new programming.