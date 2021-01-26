 

Mexican Gold Engages JDS Energy & Mining for a Preliminary Economic Assessment at the Las Minas Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “Mexican Gold") (TSXV: MEX) is pleased to announce that it has formally engaged JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS") of Vancouver, British Columbia, to conduct a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of its 100% owned Las Minas gold-copper project located in Veracruz, Mexico.

Highlights:

  • JDS is widely regarded as a leader in mine project engineering and economic assessments in Canada and abroad with in-depth experience in economic assessments and mine-builds in Mexico.
  • The JDS team, as well as certain members of Mexican Gold’s management, conducted a site visit from January 17-19, 2021 as part of their process to completing a PEA.
  • The PEA is scheduled to be completed in the 2nd Quarter of 2021.

“After completing a high-level review of the Las Minas project followed by a comprehensive site visit, we look forward to conducting a PEA on the project for Mexican Gold. Although the project is located in an area of steep terrain, it has good access, power, and water infrastructure elements in place. A new resource estimate is being developed based on recent drilling and once that is complete, we will proceed with the PEA,” stated Gord Doerksen, President – Engineering Division, JDS Energy & Mining.

“Mexican Gold looks forward to advancing the Las Minas project through a Preliminary Economic Assessment study with a partner like JDS Mining & Energy. Their extensive background in project assessments as well as their in-depth experience in building mines in Mexico will greatly help Mexican Gold move forward at Las Minas,” stated Philip O’Neill, Chief Executive Officer.

Overview of PEA

The PEA study will focus on practical, fit-for-purpose solutions that will maximize the value of the Las Minas project. JDS anticipates completing the PEA in the 2nd quarter of 2021 and will subsequently file a technical report based on National Instrument (NI) 43-101 guidelines and Canadian Institute of Mining (CIM) best practices. The PEA will provide a solid project evaluation to be used by management to establish the approximate value and outline the key decision points for the future development of the project.

Seite 1 von 2
Mexican Gold Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mexican Gold Engages JDS Energy & Mining for a Preliminary Economic Assessment at the Las Minas Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “Mexican Gold") (TSXV: MEX) is pleased to announce that it has formally engaged JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS") of Vancouver, British …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Mexican Gold Intersects 21m of 9.82 g/t AuEq and 52m of 3.17 g/t AuEq in Step Out Drilling at El Dorado, Las Minas
18.01.21
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
13.01.21
Mexican Gold Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
29.12.20
Mexican Gold Announces $1.4 Million Financing

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
34
Mexican Gold Corp - früher Source Exploration