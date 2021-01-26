 

DAXOR CORPORATION TO EXHIBIT AT THE SOCIETY FOR CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE 50TH CONGRESS VIRTUAL EVENT

NEW DATA SCHEDULED FOR PRESENTATION ON DAXOR’S BVA-100 BLOOD TEST

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology (organized as an investment company with fully owned innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations), announces today that it will be exhibiting at the Society for Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) 50th Congress Virtual Event, January 31st through February 12th, 2021. Research from the University of Hawaii - John A. Burns School of Medicine relating to the use of Daxor’s BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer) diagnostic blood test in critical care use is scheduled to be presented.

“Peer-reviewed studies including a randomized control trial have demonstrated that, compared to standard care, actionable BVA-100 information changed surgical intensive care unit (SICU) fluid and red blood cell interventions in 44% of cases, while reducing patient mortality by 66%, while also reducing patients’ length of stay and days on a ventilator,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation. “We look forward to sharing with leaders new data on how precise, individualized fluid management can lead to better patient outcomes.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

