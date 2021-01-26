Wesdome to Monetize Moss Lake via Vend-In Transaction With Goldshore Resources

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Goldshore Resources Inc. (“Goldshore”) to monetize its Moss Lake Project (“Moss Lake”) located in Ontario, Canada (the “Transaction”). Pursuant to the Agreement, Goldshore will acquire all of Wesdome’s property, assets and rights related to Moss Lake. Following the closing of the Transaction (“Closing”), Goldshore will hold a 100% interest in Moss Lake.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Wesdome will receive minimum initial aggregate consideration of $57M, comprised of the following: