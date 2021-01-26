iMedia Brands’ ShopHQ Announces Second Season of Learning to Cook with Shaq

The second season of “Learning to Cook with Shaq” follows the program’s successful launch last year and will showcase a variety of new products, including kitchen and food items, watches, and health supplements. Within the health category, the new season will highlight GF-9, a recently Shaq-endorsed line of men’s growth hormone supplements. As of October 2020, a selection of Shaq’s branded kitchenware, cookware, and grill products has been made available in over 2,000 Target and Sam’s Club stores nationwide. iMedia Brands plans to further expand the collection’s national retail distribution later this spring.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) announces the second season of its live broadcast program, “Learning to Cook with Shaq,” will premiere next month on its ShopHQ and ShopBulldogTV television networks. The popular program is part of iMedia Brands’ partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), Shaquille O’Neal and Tristar Products.

“The success of Shaq’s television franchise has evolved quickly and continues to generate meaningful retail opportunities for this partnership,” said Tim Peterman, iMedia Brands’ CEO. “We look forward to launching the second season of ‘Learning to Cook with Shaq’ and leveraging our networks’ promotional power to both maximize the sales of Shaq products and further expand these products’ brick-and-mortar retail penetration.”

In addition to hosting his cooking show on ShopHQ, Shaq is also a shareholder of iMedia Brands. As part of his ownership and growing presence in the Company, he plans to take on a more active role as a ShopHQ spokesperson, including participating in the network’s upcoming promotional campaign, “Things Are Happening Here.”

“I love working alongside ShopHQ,” said O’Neal. “We’ve already created exciting retail opportunities over the past year, and I am looking forward to developing this partnership further.”

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive and i3PL. Its consumer brands include J.W. Hulme, Live Fit and Indigo Thread. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

Contacts:

Media:

press@imediabrands.com

(800) 938-9707

Investors:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

IMBI@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860