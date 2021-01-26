 

iMedia Brands’ ShopHQ Announces Second Season of Learning to Cook with Shaq

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

New Season of Shaquille O’Neal’s Successful Television Franchise Set to Premiere in February 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) announces the second season of its live broadcast program, “Learning to Cook with Shaq,” will premiere next month on its ShopHQ and ShopBulldogTV television networks. The popular program is part of iMedia Brands’ partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), Shaquille O’Neal and Tristar Products.

The second season of “Learning to Cook with Shaq” follows the program’s successful launch last year and will showcase a variety of new products, including kitchen and food items, watches, and health supplements. Within the health category, the new season will highlight GF-9, a recently Shaq-endorsed line of men’s growth hormone supplements. As of October 2020, a selection of Shaq’s branded kitchenware, cookware, and grill products has been made available in over 2,000 Target and Sam’s Club stores nationwide. iMedia Brands plans to further expand the collection’s national retail distribution later this spring.

“The success of Shaq’s television franchise has evolved quickly and continues to generate meaningful retail opportunities for this partnership,” said Tim Peterman, iMedia Brands’ CEO. “We look forward to launching the second season of ‘Learning to Cook with Shaq’ and leveraging our networks’ promotional power to both maximize the sales of Shaq products and further expand these products’ brick-and-mortar retail penetration.”

In addition to hosting his cooking show on ShopHQ, Shaq is also a shareholder of iMedia Brands. As part of his ownership and growing presence in the Company, he plans to take on a more active role as a ShopHQ spokesperson, including participating in the network’s upcoming promotional campaign, “Things Are Happening Here.”

“I love working alongside ShopHQ,” said O’Neal. “We’ve already created exciting retail opportunities over the past year, and I am looking forward to developing this partnership further.”

About iMedia Brands, Inc.
iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive and i3PL. Its consumer brands include J.W. Hulme, Live Fit and Indigo Thread. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

Contacts:

Media:
press@imediabrands.com
(800) 938-9707

Investors:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
IMBI@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iMedia Brands’ ShopHQ Announces Second Season of Learning to Cook with Shaq New Season of Shaquille O’Neal’s Successful Television Franchise Set to Premiere in February 2021MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) announces the second season of its live broadcast …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 