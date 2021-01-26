 

Franklin Wireless Ships Its First 5G Broadband Router

New 5G CPE/Home Gateway, its first 5G router, ships to a tier one carrier in South Korea

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCQB: FKWL), a market leader in broadband data communications, today announced that it sent its first shipment of new 5G broadband router, the 5G CPE/Home Gateway, to a tier one carrier in South Korea, after completing certifications and testing. This initial shipment is part of the Korean Government's mobile networking project.

Current industry projections show Korea is a World leader in 5G adoption and estimate Korean 5G subscribers totaled 10.9 million as of November, 2020.

The new CPE/Home Gateway supports both 4G LTE and 5G on numerous international frequencies for Worldwide connectivity. It also supports the latest Wi-Fi technologies including Wi-Fi 6, IEEE 802.11ax w/ 2x2 MU-MIMO. While the new device is completely plug and play with no wire-based connection required, it does include two RJ-45 ports for Gigabit Ethernet and one RJ-11 for ATA Telephone, and an optional battery for up to 8 hours of all feature operation without direct power. With 5G speed and support for both wired and wireless connectivity, the Home Gateway provides a solid solution for customers looking to replace the wired lines like cable or DSL service.

“Carriers around the world are accelerating the adoption of the 5G standard, enabling faster data transmission, and Franklin Wireless is delivering solutions to enable this deployment,” OC Kim, president of Franklin Wireless. “The recent release of new Smartphones, with 5G capability, is driving demand from consumers and this home gateway will enable ultra-fast broadband connections for all connected devices. Franklin Wireless is built on innovation, and this is another example of our participation at technology’s leading edge.”

About Franklin

Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) is a leader in innovative hardware and software products that support smart tracking and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as intelligent wireless broadband solutions including mobile hotspots, routers and modems. For more information, please visit www.franklinwireless.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Franklin Wireless Corp.
+1 858 623 0000
bill.bauer@franklinwireless.com


