BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Announces Completion of Merger with Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.
PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (“BridgeBio”) (Nasdaq: BBIO) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Eidos”) (formerly Nasdaq: EIDX) common stock that BridgeBio did not already own. The transaction was overwhelmingly approved by BridgeBio and Eidos stockholders.
The merger reunites the teams at BridgeBio and Eidos and allows BridgeBio to deploy its full clinical and commercial infrastructure to support the development and global commercialization plans underway for Eidos’ acoramidis, a potential best-in-class therapy for patients with transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). BridgeBio’s mission is to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers.
“2021 is an important year for BridgeBio and the patients we serve,” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D., founder and CEO of BridgeBio. “With significant near-term pivotal and proof-of-concept data anticipated in our four core programs, including acoramidis, we are eager to accelerate our critical work for patients as a single unified company.”
Acoramidis for ATTR is one of BridgeBio’s four core value driver programs, along with encaleret (CaSR inhibitor) for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1), low-dose infigratinib (FGFR inhibitor) for achondroplasia, and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene therapy for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). 2021 is poised to be a transformational year for BridgeBio with major catalysts in all four programs anticipated in 2021 or the first quarter of 2022. This year BridgeBio also expects to launch two drugs, if approved, and is building its global commercial capabilities.
Acoramidis (AG10) – TTR stabilizer for ATTR: Topline results from Part A of the ATTRibute-CM trial are expected in late 2021 or early 2022 and from Part B in 2023. If
Part A is successful, BridgeBio expects to file for regulatory approval of acoramidis in 2022. ATTR is a form of amyloidosis caused by the accumulation of misfolded TTR protein. It is estimated
to affect more than 400,000 people worldwide and is largely undiagnosed today.
Encaleret – calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) inhibitor for ADH1: Phase 2 proof-of-concept results are anticipated in the third quarter of 2021. If the
development program is successful, encaleret would be the first approved therapy for ADH1, a condition caused by gain of function variants in the CASR gene estimated to be carried by
12,000-13,000 individuals in the United States alone.
