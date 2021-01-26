 

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Announces Completion of Merger with Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:30  |  46   |   |   

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (“BridgeBio”) (Nasdaq: BBIO) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Eidos”) (formerly Nasdaq: EIDX) common stock that BridgeBio did not already own. The transaction was overwhelmingly approved by BridgeBio and Eidos stockholders. 

The merger reunites the teams at BridgeBio and Eidos and allows BridgeBio to deploy its full clinical and commercial infrastructure to support the development and global commercialization plans underway for Eidos’ acoramidis, a potential best-in-class therapy for patients with transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). BridgeBio’s mission is to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers.

“2021 is an important year for BridgeBio and the patients we serve,” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D., founder and CEO of BridgeBio. “With significant near-term pivotal and proof-of-concept data anticipated in our four core programs, including acoramidis, we are eager to accelerate our critical work for patients as a single unified company.”

Acoramidis for ATTR is one of BridgeBio’s four core value driver programs, along with encaleret (CaSR inhibitor) for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1), low-dose infigratinib (FGFR inhibitor) for achondroplasia, and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene therapy for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). 2021 is poised to be a transformational year for BridgeBio with major catalysts in all four programs anticipated in 2021 or the first quarter of 2022. This year BridgeBio also expects to launch two drugs, if approved, and is building its global commercial capabilities.

  • Acoramidis (AG10) – TTR stabilizer for ATTR:  Topline results from Part A of the ATTRibute-CM trial are expected in late 2021 or early 2022 and from Part B in 2023. If Part A is successful, BridgeBio expects to file for regulatory approval of acoramidis in 2022. ATTR is a form of amyloidosis caused by the accumulation of misfolded TTR protein. It is estimated to affect more than 400,000 people worldwide and is largely undiagnosed today.

  • Encaleret – calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) inhibitor for ADH1: Phase 2 proof-of-concept results are anticipated in the third quarter of 2021. If the development program is successful, encaleret would be the first approved therapy for ADH1, a condition caused by gain of function variants in the CASR gene estimated to be carried by 12,000-13,000 individuals in the United States alone.
    Seite 1 von 4
    BridgeBio Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Announces Completion of Merger with Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (“BridgeBio”) (Nasdaq: BBIO) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Eidos”) (formerly Nasdaq: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05:04 Uhr
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Prices Upsized Offering of $650 Million Convertible Senior Notes
25.01.21
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million Convertible Senior Notes
19.01.21
Stockholders of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. Approve BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Acquisition of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.
13.01.21
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. Announce January 21, 2021 Election Deadline for Merger
06.01.21
BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
04.01.21
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Stockholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Merger