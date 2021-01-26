BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Announces Completion of Merger with Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (“BridgeBio”) (Nasdaq: BBIO) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Eidos”) (formerly Nasdaq: EIDX) common stock that BridgeBio did not already own. The transaction was overwhelmingly approved by BridgeBio and Eidos stockholders.

The merger reunites the teams at BridgeBio and Eidos and allows BridgeBio to deploy its full clinical and commercial infrastructure to support the development and global commercialization plans underway for Eidos’ acoramidis, a potential best-in-class therapy for patients with transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). BridgeBio’s mission is to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers.