 

Surrey Bank & Trust to Sell Insurance Subsidiary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Surrey Bank & Trust has entered into an agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary, SB&T Insurance, to Mountcastle Insurance, a full-service independent agency headquartered in Lexington, North Carolina. The transaction will close on or before February 1, 2021.

Tina Johnson, Senior Vice-President of SB&T Insurance, stated the transaction would provide customers of SB&T Insurance access to a larger number of insurance carriers for existing lines of business, new insurance markets, and greater depth in back-office servicing and support. “The alignment will benefit our customers and our community,” Johnson said. The agency will continue to operate at its existing location at 199 North Renfro Street in Mount Airy. The entire staff of SB&T Insurance will become employees of Mountcastle Insurance. There will be no interruption in service or coverage in the transition.

Walt Rouse, co-owner of Mountcastle, noted both companies have “aligned values in customer service and commitment to the communities they serve”. “We look forward to rounding out the product offerings available to their existing customers and establishing new relationships in the community,” Rouse said.

Mountcastle Insurance was founded in Lexington in 1890, making it one of the oldest independent insurance agencies in North Carolina and currently has office locations in Lexington and Winston-Salem. Mountcastle Insurance specializes in Commercial and Personal Insurance and Employee Benefits.

Details on Mountcastle Insurance, Inc. are available at www.mountcastleinsurance.com. 

CONTACT: For additional information, contact
Ted Ashby
(336) 783-3900

Surrey Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surrey Bank & Trust to Sell Insurance Subsidiary MOUNT AIRY, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors of Surrey Bank & Trust has entered into an agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary, SB&T Insurance, to Mountcastle Insurance, a full-service independent agency …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Verizon ends 2020 with strong earnings and cash flow, and increased wireless service revenue growth
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
Amarin Expands Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Include Health Care ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 