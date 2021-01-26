Surrey Bank & Trust to Sell Insurance Subsidiary

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Surrey Bank & Trust has entered into an agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary, SB&T Insurance, to Mountcastle Insurance, a full-service independent agency headquartered in Lexington, North Carolina. The transaction will close on or before February 1, 2021.



Tina Johnson, Senior Vice-President of SB&T Insurance, stated the transaction would provide customers of SB&T Insurance access to a larger number of insurance carriers for existing lines of business, new insurance markets, and greater depth in back-office servicing and support. “The alignment will benefit our customers and our community,” Johnson said. The agency will continue to operate at its existing location at 199 North Renfro Street in Mount Airy. The entire staff of SB&T Insurance will become employees of Mountcastle Insurance. There will be no interruption in service or coverage in the transition.