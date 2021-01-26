MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 Global, Inc., (OTC Pink: TWGL) (the “Company”) announced today an upcoming complimentary Psychedelic Industry webinar for investors and interested individuals. The webinar is produced by PsyTech and titled “Progressive Applications of Ketamine - The Spearhead of Psychedelic Therapy.” Participants can expect a discussion on new approaches to ketamine-assisted treatment with the leading practitioners in the field. Participants will hear from the expert psychiatrists, anesthesiologists, and psychotherapists at the forefront of innovative – and highly impactful – therapeutic ketamine treatments.

The virtual investor webinar is open to individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, analysts and the Psychedelic Community. The program opens at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 27th. The webinar will be moderated by Mark Braunstein DO - Founder and CEO Reconscious Medical

Speakers for the PsyTech Virtual Investor Conference include:

Julane Andries, LMFT - Senior Psychotherapist Center for Transformational Psychotherapy

Phil Wolfson MD - CEO Non-Profit Ketamine Research Foundation

Steven L. Mandel MD - Founder & President Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles

Abid Nazeer MD Founder and President Aps Ketamine

Casey A. Paleos MD -Science Director Mindbloom

There are no fees to log-in, or attend the live presentations.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://psytechglobal.com/psytech-ketamine-roundtable/

20/20 Global through Mycotopia Therapies owns 10% of PsyTech. Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) controls approximately 75.77% of the outstanding shares of 20/20 Global. 20/20 Global Inc. plans to file with FINRA to change the name of the company to Mycotopia Therapy. Ehave will continue develop Ketadash, the Ehave Dashboard, its MegaTeam video game applications for children with ADHD, the safety and security of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), improving mental health, and combatting mental illness.

About 20/20 Global and Mycotopia Therapy

Mycotopia Therapy focuses on helping you heal and reclaim your life. Your journey of healing is an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapy can be found on the Company’s website at: https://www.mycotopiatherapies.com .