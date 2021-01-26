 

Green Plains and Ospraie to Participate in Discussion on Agtech, Protein and the Biorefinery

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains, and Dwight Anderson, managing partner of Ospraie Management are scheduled to participate in a discussion entitled “Agtech, Protein and the Biorefinery” during Fluid Quip Technologies’ weekly webinar series “FQTalks” on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Central time.

The discussion will cover the recent acquisition of Fluid Quip Technologies LLC. In addition, they will discuss the role of Ultra-High Protein production, renewable corn oil and clean sugar technology in Green Plains’ evolution to become a true biorefining company. Lastly, they will review recent developments at the Green Plains York Innovation Center that support expanding demand for the development of alternative proteins and synthetic biology initiatives for better, cleaner food and more sustainable chemical and feed applications.

The live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations or on Fluid Quip Technologies’ website at https://fluidquiptechnologies.com/. Participants should register at least 30 minutes before the beginning of the episode. The webinar is scheduled to last one hour.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Ospraie Management, LLC
Ospraie Management, LLC (Ospraie), was established an independent firm in 2004. Ospraie is an asset management firm that actively invests in commodity markets and basic industries worldwide.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager, Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | leighton.eusebio@gpreinc.com        


